National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross was fired after widespread outages and growing concerns about AI threats. Kirsten Davies will serve as acting director.

Cyber security chief Sean Cairncross was fired from his post, a source close to the White House told AFP on Thursday, following major outages and growing concerns about AI threats.

Trump Fires Cybersecurity Chief Sean Cairncross

U.S. President Donald Trump fully supported the firing because Cairncross lacked proper credentials to perform the job, the source said. His role will be filled in an acting capacity by current Defense Department Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, who has more appropriate credentials and has been Senate-confirmed, the source said. The news was published on November 19, 2026 at 8:26 p.m. EST.

Also read Sean Cairncross Replaced as White House National Cyber Director

Earlier, President Donald Trump downplayed the recent tech outages, saying people should relax and that everything is good, according to the new source text. Cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak weighed in on the situation. In recent days and weeks, major outages in America have disrupted travel, communications and e-commerce for countless users, but also affected a top-secret internal communications network at the National Security Administration.

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Sean Cairncross, the National Cyber Director, attended Semafor's Silicon Valley and the World conference in Menlo Park, Calif. , on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, according to a photo by Jae C. Hong of the Associated Press. Prior to serving as National Cyber Director, Cairncross filled various roles as a White House insider during Trump's first term. Prior to that, Cairncross worked as the Republican National Committee's Chief Operating Officer for the 2016 election cycle.

Kirsten Davies Takes Acting Cyber Role

The firing comes amid heightened scrutiny of federal cybersecurity leadership and the government's ability to respond to large-scale disruptions. The outages have raised questions about the resilience of critical infrastructure and the potential role of artificial intelligence in both causing and mitigating such incidents. Kirsten Davies, who will take over in an acting capacity, currently serves as the Defense Department's Chief Information Officer. Her Senate confirmation and credentials were cited by the source as reasons for her appointment.

She is expected to lead the National Cyber Director's office while a permanent replacement is sought. The White House has not publicly commented beyond the source's remarks. The National Security Administration, which operates a top-secret internal communications network, has not issued a statement on the impact of the outages on its systems. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are expected to press for details on the outages and the leadership change in the coming days.

Outages Spark AI Cybersecurity Concerns

The incidents have affected travel, communications, and e-commerce, and the full scope of the damage is still being assessed. Industry experts say the combination of major outages and the rapid adoption of AI tools presents new challenges for federal cybersecurity. The firing of Cairncross signals a shift in approach as the administration seeks to address those concerns with more experienced leadership.

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Cairncross's tenure as National Cyber Director was marked by efforts to coordinate federal response to cyber threats, but the recent outages exposed gaps in preparedness, according to critics. The source said Trump was not satisfied with Cairncross's handling of the situation. The acting director, Davies, brings years of experience in defense information systems. Her appointment is seen as a stabilizing move while the administration searches for a permanent director.

The source emphasized that her credentials and Senate confirmation made her a suitable choice for the acting role. As the investigations into the outages continue, the White House faces pressure to explain how such widespread disruptions could occur and what steps are being taken to prevent future incidents. The role of AI in cybersecurity remains a central concern for both government and private sector leaders.