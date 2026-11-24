A British Columbia couple created Chonk Finder, an app that turns photos of neighbourhood cats into Pokemon-style collector cards. It launched in June 2026 and now has nearly 3,500 users in 65 countries.

A British Columbia couple who created an app to photograph and enjoy chunky cats in their neighbourhood has seen their project explode in popularity. Chonk Finder now has nearly 3,500 users in 65 countries.

Couple Inspired App By Their Own Cat Salem

The app launched in June 2026 and immediately gained followers in the couple's hometown of Victoria. The app was inspired by the couple's own cat, Salem. When Junaid Ahmad and Courtney Majewski adopted her in 2018, she was a regular-sized tabby. Majewski said Salem did not come to them chonky, but she loves food and ate a lot, and now she is a chonky girl.

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She inspired the whole app. Ahmad is an app designer. When Majewski asked if he could design a platform that would allow her and her friends to go on cat walks and document the felines they found, he agreed. Ahmad said the idea was for one person.

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He never expected it to become what it was going to become. Ahmad explained that you find a cat, take out your phone, take a picture of the cat and maybe put in some personality about the cat, and it generates a Pokemon-style card for you. The digital cards can be shared with friends. There is a chonk points at the top of the card, so the chonkier your cat is, the higher your CP.

App Generates Pokemon Style Cards For Chonks

The cat is added to the chonk map to be photographed again, and it is also added to a user's own personal chonk collection. Majewski said skinny cats are accepted as well. It is just more of a term of endearment for a cat. It does not really relate to their chunkiness anymore.

That is kind of where it all started. But we like to call all cats chonks because they are all chonks at heart. The most chonks tracked on the map are in Victoria, but there are plenty in Metro Vancouver as well. The app is beginning to take off worldwide, with chonk collectors in the U.S. and overseas.

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App Gains Global Popularity And User Support

Ahmad said even on the front lines of Ukraine, someone uploaded in the war-torn area this adorable cat named Misha. The app is free to use, but the couple makes some money by selling printed versions of the digital chonk collector cards. Ahmad said he actually makes the cards in-house, so he prints them out, cuts them, and then ships them out. He added the app is really just a labour of love.

Ahmad said it is the whimsy and community that we did it for. He gets more joy out of users reaching out to him and saying, hey, this made my day. Hey, I used to really be stuck inside, and now I get out every day and look for cats. That sense of community and bringing people together to me is worth more than money.

Majewski added that seeing how much people love it really motivates us. So as long as people still want it, we will keep going. The app continues to grow as more people discover the joy of documenting chonky cats.