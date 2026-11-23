Food safety experts explain the difference between cleaning and sanitizing cutting boards, how wood and plastic compare, and when to replace a worn board.

Cutting boards are among the hardest working tools in the kitchen, yet they often get only a quick swipe with a sponge between jobs. Food safety experts say the real question is not which board is safer, but whether both wood and plastic boards are safe to use when cleaned and sanitized properly.

Donald Schaffner, a professor of food science at Rutgers University who studies how bacteria move between surfaces, said the focus should be on care rather than picking sides. Nicole Papantoniou, senior director of the Kitchen and Cooking Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, does not pick a side either. She uses both wood and plastic boards. For a long time, plastic was considered the safer choice, mostly because it seemed easier to clean.

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Research Compares Wood And Plastic Safety

Then in the 1990s, Dean Cliver, a food safety researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, put salmonella and E. coli on wood boards and found the bacteria were pulled down into the wood, where they did not multiply and eventually died off. Plastic boards were easy to clean, but once they were scratched, bacteria-harboring residue like chicken fat settled into knife grooves and was hard to scrub out by hand.

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Schaffner said the research is a bit muddied, but Cliver's work showed wood was not as risky as people thought. Wood also has natural antimicrobial compounds that seem to help at least somewhat. Beyond wood and plastic, Papantoniou is a fan of composite boards made from wood or paper fibers bonded with resin. They are light and hold up well.

One paper composite board made by Epicurean was a winner of Good Housekeeping's 2027 Kitchen Awards. Epicurean CEO Dave Benson said knife cuts in composite stay open instead of closing back over bits of food the way they can on plastic, which makes the boards easier to clean. Schaffner noted there is not much independent research yet on how composite or bamboo boards compare with wood and plastic.

Expert Evaluates Alternative Board Materials

Rubber boards, common in restaurant kitchens, are easy on knives but few are made for home use. Glass is nonporous, but Papantoniou still would not recommend it because it slides, can break and dulls knives. Marble and slate look great under cheese and charcuterie, but she said not to cut on them: Your poor knife. For everyday chopping, Papantoniou said washing with warm, soapy water and letting the board air dry is enough.

Truly sanitizing takes an extra step, and it should be done after a board has already been cleaned to kill bacteria the washing can leave behind. Hot water from the tap will not get you there. Schaffner said if the water were hot enough to actually kill bacteria, it would also burn our hands.

Proper Methods For Sanitizing Cutting Boards

After raw meat or poultry, he sanitizes by carefully pouring boiling water over the clean board, running it through the dishwasher on the sanitize cycle or using bleach diluted according to the directions on the bottle. Vinegar and hydrogen peroxide are not very effective, he said, at least not nearly as effective as bleach. Wood should be washed by hand, since the dishwasher or a long soak in the sink can warp or crack it.

Plastic and composite boards can go in the dishwasher. That is why Schaffner saves the plastic ones for raw meat and poultry. Keeping separate boards for raw meat and produce is a perfectly reasonable food safety precaution, he said, but it is not a must. Just remember that bacteria travel with water, so a wet chicken breast can spread them to the board, to your hands and to whatever you grab next, often the pepper grinder.

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Maintenance Tips For Preserving Wooden Boards

Wood boards need more care than plastic even though they look great on a kitchen counter. Papantoniou said wood boards should be oiled and kept conditioned. That is less about food safety and more about keeping the board in good shape for years, and it is easier to keep up with if you start when the board is new. Wood boards should also dry standing on their edges so air can get to both sides.

John Boos and Co. has been making butcher block cutting boards in Effingham, Illinois, since 1887. Lisa Bosio, vice president of group marketing at the company, said to oil wood cutting boards once a month, and more often if you use them daily for meal prep. When the wood looks lighter and a little dry, it is due, she said.

Boos recommends a food-safe mineral oil applied in a light layer, left to soak in overnight and wiped off in the morning. For stubborn stains, like those from tomatoes or beets, Noah Pinsonnault, home care and cleaning reviews analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, suggests three per cent hydrogen peroxide left on for about five minutes and then rinsed off.

Peroxide is a mild bleach and can lighten the wood, especially darker varieties like walnut, so try it on a small spot first. If the board smells like last night's garlic, Pinsonnault said to scrub it with a paste of baking soda and water, rinse and let it dry completely. There is no hard rule for when a board needs replacing. Schaffner gets rid of one when it becomes increasingly hard to get it visibly clean.

Papantoniou tosses boards that warp, plastic boards with deep grooves or little curls that could end up in food, and wood boards that crack or develop dark spots that could be mold.