When in History: a history trivia challenge

When in History is an ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of ‘when’ as much as your ‘what’.

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In a game called When in History, you are given six events in random order and your task is to sort them into the correct timeline. You have the option to give it another shot if you made mistakes or to reveal the answer and learn something new. Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world.

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History Trivia Challenge Game Sorting Timeline

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