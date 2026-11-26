Canadian shoppers face a weaker dollar, U.S. tariffs and possible price gouging this Black Friday, with experts urging early purchases and caution on cross-border trips.

Canadian shoppers are heading into Black Friday deals with a weaker dollar and an ongoing trade war reshaping what they will pay. After U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on nearly 28 billion dollars worth of Canadian products, Ottawa retaliated with matching tariffs dollar for dollar.

Among the items now subject to tariffs are popular Black Friday purchases like smartphones and video game consoles. Retail analyst Bruce Winder says heading across the border for sales may no longer be worth it. One U.S. dollar cost about 1.42 Canadian dollars at the time of writing. Our dollar is very weak, Winder told CTV News Toronto.

Also read What's closed on Thanksgiving and when stores reopen on Black Friday

Cross-border shopping risks and duties

You are not gonna get as much bang for the buck. He said Canadians should calculate whether cross-border deals in Buffalo and other nearby communities are truly worth the trip. Winder also warned about timing at the border. If you declare the items at the border, depending on how long you have been over there, you might get hit with a duty bill as well.

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Some U.S. goods brought into Canada face a 15, 25 or 50 per cent surtax on the value for duty. There are exceptions. The Canada Border Services Agency says returning goods made in the U.S. and previously imported into Canada and duty-paid may be exempt. Items classified under Chapters 98 and 99 are also exempt from the surtax, including goods acquired abroad for personal use or as souvenirs.

Trips under 24 hours still require regular duties and taxes on goods brought home. For trips over 24 hours, Canadians can claim goods up to 200 dollars, rising to 800 dollars if they stay more than 48 hours. Kyle Peacock, company principal at Peacock Tariff Consulting, says total tariff costs have not been fully passed on to prices yet.

Inflation fears and timing advice

This will probably be the last major event of the pre-war inflation that we will see, so this is going to be very interesting from that aspect, Peacock said. We are kind of advising that if you do have major purchases to make, make them now because the holiday season into Q1, Q2, you are going to be seeing the inflation that has come across the board on shipping costs, labour costs, Peacock said.

Peacock noted many companies are trying to offload inventory. So many companies tried to beat the new tariffs that are coming in effect January 1, so they front-loaded their material, but now it is kind of put the strain on supply chain between the companies and the ports, he said. Everything in North America, the warehouses are full, they have had to move it to the stores. Some household items will be hit harder by levies come January 1.

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Canadian counter-tariffs on some upholstered furniture are scheduled to rise up to 30 per cent come 2027, while kitchen cabinets and vanities are set to increase to 50 per cent. Winder says budget-conscious shoppers can use AI agents to hunt for the best online deals, pointing to Amazon's AI shopping assistant as an example. If you see an item you like and you use their agent, you can get one-year previous pricing history, he said.

Using AI tools for price checks

So, you can see whether this price is good over the last year, or whether it is lukewarm. These chatbots can also help shoppers find a substitute for an American product. You can say, Look, I do not want to buy this one, but is there a substitute out there, Winder said, noting they can research what is available across other retailers. Winder cautioned that AI agents should not be solely relied on.

Additional research is still necessary because the data they provide might not be 100 per cent accurate. Shoppers also need to watch for tariff gouging. Peacock says he has seen a lot of it recently, similar to pandemic-era upsellling. We are seeing that across many industries that do not have tariffs applied, Peacock said.

Tariff-free imports and gouging warnings

The consultant pointed out there are no tariffs between Canada and China on TVs, sound systems and similar products. When you see retailers marking up TVs that tariffs have not been applied to, that is where you ask the question and kind of shop around to say, OK, that does not make sense, Peacock said. There have been no tariffs applied to electronics from Europe or China, and so we should not be having a tariff increase cost on these.

Experts also warn Black Friday shoppers to watch out for AI-created scam websites. With deals everywhere, consumers are urged to verify retailers before buying. The combined pressures of tariffs, a weak dollar and possible gouging make this holiday season one of the most complicated for Canadian shoppers in years.