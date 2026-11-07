Canada bars Russia from world juniors as tournament opens Dec. 26 in Alberta

Canada will not allow Russian players to compete in the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Prime Minister Mark Carney says, following a court ruling ordering Russia's reinstatement.

EDMONTON - Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Russian players will not be permitted to compete in the world junior hockey championship, which is set to be hosted in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Russia Reinstatement Sparks Boycott Threats

, starting Dec. 26. His statement followed a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling earlier this week that ordered Russia's immediate reinstatement to International Ice Hockey Federation championships. The IIHF has barred Russia and Belarus from international tournaments since February 2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Belarusian support for it. The IIHF opposed the reinstatement, citing security, logistical and competitive concerns.

Also read Wayne Gretzky backs Canada's ban on Russia at World Juniors

Hockey federations from Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Latvia have said their national teams would refuse to face Russia in international championships. The federal government has said it will use its immigration powers to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete under their national symbols. Wayne Gretzky said at an event on Friday that he backed Canada's decision to bar Russia from the upcoming championship and praised Carney for making his position clear.

Advertisement

The annual 11-day tournament pits the world's best men's national under-20 hockey teams against each other and can be a launch pad for future NHL stars. It typically begins on Boxing Day and culminates with a gold-medal game in early January. Scott Moore, the veteran Canadian television executive and former head of CBC Sports and Rogers Sportsnet, can still picture the gold-medal game during the 1991 world junior championships in which Canada defeated the Soviet Union 3-2.

A guy named John Slaney from Newfoundland scored the winning goal. I can see the play in my head, Moore said. It was a sold-out Saskatchewan Place arena, and the place just went crazy. At the time, Moore was a producer for Canadian sports network TSN, which had begun broadcasting the tournament that winter.

The ratings were great for that first tournament on the network, so they kept increasing the profile and the promotion for the network over the next 20, 30 years now, Moore said. And it's just become this incredible Canadian tradition. The tournament has historically been a great coming-out party for players who either had just been drafted or were draft-eligible, Moore said, adding some players have become household names well before their NHL careers after playing in the event.

World Juniors Launch Pad for NHL Stars

Tournament alumni include Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Gavin McKenna. Moore said he thinks Canadians are drawn to the tournament because, first and foremost, it involves hockey.

Second, it's hockey involving the red Maple Leaf, which always gets Canadians going, he said. Yes, it is a busy time, but it's not actually a really busy time on the sports calendar. Since the tournament began in 1977, Canada has won the championship 20 times, more than any other nation. Russia is second with 13 gold medals, including from when it competed as the Soviet Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Advertisement

Canada and Russia have met in the championship game 15 times, and the Canadians own a 9-6 edge. In 1991, the tournament came down to a Canada-Soviet Union final. Moore said at the time it was a major hockey rivalry. It was probably more intense than the Canada-U.S. one is now, he said.

Hockey Culture Under Scrutiny After Trial

The hockey tournament has also been linked to another significant off-ice matter in recent years. A high-profile 2025 sexual assault trial held in London, Ont. , involved five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. A judge acquitted all the players, but the trial and its aftermath garnered national attention and led to renewed questions and conversations about consent and a toxic hockey culture, which has been widely covered by TSN reporter Rick Westhead.

Four of the five players acquitted remain suspended from Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs following a recommendation from an independent appeal board. Hockey Canada, which has received criticism for spending millions on sexual abuse settlements since 1989, including drawing from children's registration fees, introduced a slate of reforms in 2022, including mandatory training for athletes and staff on sexual violence and consent.

Hockey Canada Implements Reforms and Summits

The organization held a 2023 summit in Calgary to address toxic masculinity in the sport, and another in Ottawa in 2024 to analyze unhealthy outcomes in hockey. This year's world junior championship is scheduled to open on Dec. 26. Ten teams are scheduled to compete, including Sweden, Canada, Czechia, Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland. Sweden topped Czechia for the gold medal in last year's tournament, while Canada defeated Finland to finish with the bronze medal.

The Canadians haven't stood on top of the podium since 2023, but the team will have the crowd with them this year as the host nation. In the past, games involving Team Canada have attracted millions of television viewers, according to data from TSN. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026, with files from Joshua Clipperton in Toronto.