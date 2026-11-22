French activists and lawmakers are calling for a suspension of tear gas use after women reported menstrual changes and reproductive health problems following protests, though scientists have not confirmed a causal link.

French activists and opposition lawmakers are demanding that authorities suspend the use of tear gas to disperse crowds after recent street protests, citing concerns that it has caused menstrual changes and other reproductive health problems.

Scientists have not confirmed a medical connection. The demands follow police use of tear gas during student protests and demonstrations over the cost of living, some of which were marred by violence. Some women reported painful cramps, unexpected bleeding and disrupted menstrual cycles after exposure. An advocacy group says it has collected more than 10,000 complaints.

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Opposition lawmakers are seeking a ban and independent research into possible health effects. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has rejected the calls, saying police use of tear gas is essential to crowd control as an alternative to using more dangerous weapons. Tear gas grenades used by French police contain CS, a chemical irritant that affects the eyes, skin and respiratory tract. CS is a crystalline powder dispersed into the air as fine particles.

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French Activists Seek Tear Gas Ban

Its effects depend upon how much is used and how long people are exposed to it. Those exposed during the protests include peaceful demonstrators, including children, pregnant women and older people, as well as residents near the sites of protest marches. Mélina Galland, 24, was working as an independent photographer during Oct. 17 protests in Paris that were marred by rioting and looting. She wore a double surgical mask along with a diving mask when tear gas grenades were fired.

She said, Heading back home, I felt intense belly pain which was unusual because I never experience pain that intense at that stage of my period. Chloé Baroux, 25, also a photographer, first noticed pain and irregular periods after covering protests against a security bill in 2020 and 2021. She said her menstrual cycles eventually became more regular, and she did not think of a potential link to tear gas until she covered the recent protests.

She noted, over the past two months, it has become irregular again. Eva-Luna Tholance, a former journalist who investigated the issue six years ago, decided to found the Lacrymos de sang, or Tears of blood, advocacy group during the protests to raise awareness about possible effects on menstrual cycles and pregnancies. The group asked people last month to complete a questionnaire describing their exposure and symptoms.

Advocacy Group Collects Women Complaints

Its collection of accounts does not establish how common symptoms are among those who say they were exposed to tear gas, and they were not reviewed by independent doctors. Still, Tholance said, many women described pain or unexpected bleeding, and thousands are asking questions about what is happening in their bodies. She said, Some people experience mild cramps, but a huge number tell us about cramps that are far worse than what they normally experience during their periods.

She added that bleeding reports range from spotting to extremely heavy bleeding lasting several days. Some people bleed for weeks. Others reported bleeding despite being postmenopausal or taking hormonal contraception that normally prevents menstrual bleeding, Tholance said.

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An Associated Press investigation during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. found there had been limited study and oversight of tear gas, though it did raise concerns about tear gas exposure in confined spaces, excessive use and canisters fired directly at people. A recent study collected accounts of symptoms reported after the BLM protests. It found a potential relationship between exposure and adverse reproductive health outcomes but did not prove cause and effect.

Study Links Tear Gas To Health Issues

That is in part because the study relied on self-reported information collected at one point in time, similar to the French group's questionnaire, and because people who felt most impacted may have been more likely to respond. Asha Hassan of the University of Minnesota Medical School, the study's lead author, said, There is a lot of theories. We do not really 100 per cent know. The study calls for more research urgently.

Hassan said much early research on tear gas involved healthy young men in military settings, which could help explain why menstrual and other reproductive health effects have gone undocumented. Alsetex and Nobel Sport, two leading suppliers of tear gas grenades to French law enforcement, did not respond to requests for comment. The Interior Ministry says no published scientific studies show that CS causes menstrual changes or miscarriages.

Government Denies Scientific Evidence Of Harm

It said other effects of tear gas generally resolve within hours, although it acknowledged that some longer-lasting symptoms affecting the skin and eyes cannot be ruled out. Some other possible effects in the body have been suggested, but not demonstrated, it said. The ministry said it conducted several studies in 2021 and 2022 assessing individual exposure to tear gas, particularly among law enforcement personnel. It did not respond to an AP request for copies.

A man was photographed extinguishing a tear gas canister during scuffles following a demonstration against under-resourced schools in Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. The image was taken by AP photographer Teresa Suarez. AP journalist Teresa Suarez contributed to this story. Sylvie Corbet reported for The Associated Press.