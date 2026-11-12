Insurance costs stay high for high-theft vehicles despite falling auto theft rates

Auto theft rates may be declining in Canada, but high claims costs and the tariff dispute mean insurance premiums have not dropped. Experts advise drivers to check quotes and install approved anti-theft devices before buying high-theft vehicles.

Auto theft rates might be on the decline in Canada, but high claims costs and the tariff dispute mean insurance rates have yet to drop.

Shopping Before Buying Can Lower Insurance Bills

Drivers of some of the most stolen cars often face the heftiest insurance bills, and experts say there are steps they can take to lower their premiums. Debbie Arnold, a business development manager of personal lines at Sound Insurance Services Inc., urges drivers to call their insurance company or broker for a quote before buying any vehicle.

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Every insurer relies on a different pool of data from its customer base, so a car considered high-theft at one company may not have that classification at another. A call to an insurer can identify where your vehicle falls on its spectrum and give you a hint of what you may pay if you purchase that car.

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Generally, hybrid and electric vehicles are not considered high theft because they create more grunt work for thieves and are not as coveted on criminal markets, Arnold said. By comparison, she has found SUVs and pickup trucks tend to be on most stolen lists and thus often generate higher insurance fees. Many insurance companies demand drivers of high-theft vehicles install specific tracking or anti-theft devices.

Anti-Theft Devices Can Offset Surcharges

Morgan Roberts, vice-president of Ratehub.ca's in-house property and casualty brokerage RH Insurance, said many drivers of high-theft vehicles are typically presented with an ultimatum as soon as they insure their car. The drivers either have to install specific anti-theft devices or pay surcharges, which she said can total up to $1,500 annually in some cases.

If you really want the car, the No. 1 car on the top stolen list, and it is going to be a giant surcharge, definitely check into the anti-theft and see if it brings it into your budget, Roberts said. Usually, the economics of installing the device makes sense, Roberts said. Tag Tracking and KYCS Locate, tracking and stolen vehicle recovery systems many insurers insist on, can often cost about $400.

Immobilizers, which prevent a vehicle from starting without the correct key or authorized signal, often range from $850 to $1,500, Arnold said. Installing an anti-theft system is also a good idea because some insurers will not give you a waiver of depreciation if you buy a new car and skip adding such a device, Roberts said.

Depreciation Waivers Offer Protection

A waiver of depreciation ensures you get your purchase price as opposed to the depreciated value if your new car is stolen or written off. Roberts argues the devices also have a non-monetary benefit; they offer some peace of mind because if your car is stolen, you have an extra tool to help get it back.

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I have a client that refuses to have any anti-theft device installed because if his vehicle gets stolen, he does not want the vehicle back because he does not know what the thief has done in that vehicle or done to that vehicle, Arnold said. Every insurance company that requires drivers of high-theft vehicles to install devices has specific rules around what systems they will accept in exchange for waiving a surcharge.

Do not just get any anti-theft device, Roberts said. Make sure it is the one that is approved by the insurance company that you are with. Some insurers will not offer collision or comprehensive insurance for vehicles they consider as having a high likelihood of being stolen, Arnold said. Collision insurance often covers drivers affected by crashes and other accidents, while comprehensive insurance protects cars from non-collision events, such as theft, weather, vandalism or animal strikes.

Bundling and Telematics Can Reduce Costs

Bundling your home and auto insurance together and keeping all your household's vehicles together under one carrier can often generate savings, Arnold said. She also recommended people consider enrolling in their insurer's telematics program, which uses smartphone apps or devices implanted in a vehicle to monitor speed, braking patterns, acceleration, mileage and other driving habits. Arnold has seen drivers who are participating in telematics programs and have safe habits shave up to 30 per cent off their insurance costs.

The advice comes as heavy traffic during the afternoon rush hour at the Pierre Laporte Bridge, Thursday, September 19, 2024 in Quebec City, remains a familiar sight. Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press