FAA ground stop ends after four hours with 6,600 flights canceled Saturday

The longest flight stoppage in 25 years ended Friday evening. Officials expect schedules to recover by Sunday as airlines waive rebooking fees and investigators probe a router overload linked to a contractor.

The longest flight stoppage in 25 years ended around 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, allowing some domestic flights to take off from U.S. airports. Officials said Sunday they expect airline schedules to fully recover by the end of the day.

Of the 41,000 flights scheduled Saturday, more than 6,600 were canceled, according to FlightAware. More than 1,400 flights scheduled for Sunday were also canceled, the tracking service said. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication the failure was related to a cyberattack and no lives were at risk. Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford said the system was stable Saturday.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Caus es Massive US Flight Cancellations Ahead of Thanksgiving

Several thousand flights were able to fly after the ground stop, but ultimately some 12,000 scheduled flights were unable to take off Friday, Bedford said. He apologized to stranded travelers and thanked air traffic controllers, pilots and flight attendants for managing the fallout. Bedford said officials were confident the system is operating safely, or else they would keep airplanes on the ground.

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Copper Wire Replacement Causes System Overload

The ground stop was not the result of a system outage or nefarious activity by a foreign actor, officials stressed. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said a contractor was replacing a section of the system's old and discontinued copper wire with new fiber wire in a remote location Friday afternoon. That kind of work has been happening across the country and across industries for decades, he said.

But on Friday, the router in that location started overloading the air traffic control system and causing intermittent disruptions to communications and radar feeds. When officials could not quickly locate the cause of the overload, they grounded flights nationwide, Duffy said. He said officials were investigating whether contractor error or a faulty router was the cause. Bedford said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

I am sorry that we put you through this, but we did it for the right reasons, he said. The air traffic control modernization began last year after Congress approved 12.5 billion dollars of funding. Duffy and the White House are pushing for 30 billion dollars more to complete the work. About 70 percent of copper wire has been switched to fiber already, officials said Saturday.

Airline Rebooking Policies Amidst Recovery Efforts

American Airlines said in a statement Saturday night that some individual flights might still be canceled as it continued working to fully restore its operations. It urged travelers to check their flight statuses. Airlines are obligated to offer free rebooking on another flight or a full refund if a flight is canceled. Bedford said the administration was working closely with airlines and said they were waiving all terms and conditions.

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Some airlines were allowing passengers to rebook if they had travel scheduled Friday or Saturday. Others extended the offer to people with reservations for Sunday or even Monday. Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored after its own massive outage. There was no indication the FAA ground stop was related to the service disruption that took Microsoft services offline Thursday, according to federal officials and a company spokesperson.

Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot were interrupted. Officials said the U.S. airspace was safe and operational and would recover well ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush. Travelers and airlines reported a busy day at airports after the U.S. flight stop. Passengers waited for flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, while others slept at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia.

Global Impact and Political Reactions Emerged

A display board in Frankfurt, Germany, showed canceled flights to the U.S. on Saturday. Aviation analyst Keith Mackey discussed the ground stop and the challenges of fixing aging telecommunication systems. Canadian outlets highlighted what travelers should know about their air passenger rights amid the U.S. travel chaos. President Trump broke his silence on the nationwide ground stop and demanded more money from Congress.

Some observers asked whether everything could be broken, pointing to grounded jets, the Microsoft outage and AI chaos. The FAA said the airspace was safe and would recover before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.