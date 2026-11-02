CTV News plans live US midterm election coverage with expert panel and real-time results

CTV News will provide live coverage of the US midterm elections on Tuesday, featuring real-time results, expert analysis and an interactive election map, with a special election-night edition of Power Play.

As Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections Tuesday, the results could have major implications for Canadians, from tariffs and trade to the broader Canada-U.S. relationship.

Throughout the night, CTVNews.ca will deliver live coverage featuring breaking news, real-time results, expert analysis and an interactive election map tracking key races as they're called, helping Canadians understand not just who wins, but what the outcome means for Canada. Follow live results and updates CTVNews.ca will feature live updates throughout the night, including breaking developments, expert analysis and real-time election results through its interactive election map.

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CTV News Election Night Coverage Schedule

Whether you're following from your phone, computer, television or social media feed, CTV News will have comprehensive coverage of a U.S. election whose outcome could have a direct impact on Canadians. How to watch In addition to its regular 5 p.m. ET broadcast, CTV News Power Play will air a special election-night edition from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, followed by extended coverage from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. to midnight ET.

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Who's leading the coverage? CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos will helm the coverage alongside former Canadian consul general in New York Tom Clark and Mary Scott Greenwood, founder of Ottawa Street Strategy.

Joining them throughout the evening will be: Nik Nanos, founder of Nanos Research, official pollster for CTV News; Eric Ham, CTV News political analyst and former congressional staffer; Scott Reid, CTV News political analyst and former communications director to prime minister Paul Martin; Kory Teneycke, CTV News political analyst and former communications director to prime minister Stephen Harper; and Kathleen Monk, CTV News political analyst and former communications director to NDP leader Jack Layton. Together, they'll break down the night's key races and examine what the results could mean for Canadian workers, businesses, trade and the future of the Canada-U.S. relationship.

CTV Correspondents Report From Key Locations

CTV National News will also have special midterm coverage with correspondents reporting from key locations across the country, including: Mike Le Couteur in Michigan, Andrew Johnson in Alaska, and Joy Malbon in Washington, D.C. Their reporting will provide on-the-ground insight into the races and issues shaping an election with consequences that extend far beyond U.S. borders.

The special live coverage will be available on: CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, CTV News Channel, CTV News' YouTube channel, CTV News on TikTok, CTV News on X, BNN Bloomberg, and Crave.