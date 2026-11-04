Democrats sweep US midterms, take House and Senate in rebuke of Trump

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in a sweeping midterm rebuke of President Donald Trump, flipping long-held Republican states as Canada watches for impact on trade talks.

Democrats have swept the US midterm elections, taking control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in a powerful rebuke of President Donald Trump.

The result saw several long-held Republican states flip to the Democrats, according to projections by major US television networks. The Democrats won Senate races in South Carolina, Texas and Kansas, states that had not sent a Democratic senator to Washington since 1998, 1988 and 1932 respectively. Two of the biggest Republican losses came from Trump's own hand-picked Senate candidates, Ken Paxton in Texas and Darline Graham in South Carolina. Trump still holds veto power and has threatened to use it.

Also read Democrats sweep Senate races in Texas and South Carolina, close in on US House

He posted several times to social media late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning about the results. In one post he pointed to that veto power, with what appears to be an AI-generated image of a red MAGA-style hat emblazoned with the word VETO. He also posted that had his name been on the ballot, it would have been a landslide victory for Republicans.

Voters clearly sent a message that they are angry about Trump's failure to deliver on his promise of lowering prices. They punished him in particular for pursuing the war in Iran and for launching his tariff regime. The big question now is how Trump reacts to the repudiation, as observers brace for him to lash out at those he blames and seek to go further with executive powers.

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Democrats Push Legislation And Investigations

Democrats had signalled before election day that they would act quickly to advance legislation once in the majority. Among their targets are restoring health insurance subsidies cut by Republicans, taking down Trump's tariffs and blocking authorization for the war against Iran. A Democrat-led House is also expected to launch investigations into allegations that Trump's family and friends are profiting off his presidency. Impeachment proceedings are a possibility, if not against Trump then against his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

However, Democrats will still need the president's signature on bills to make them reality, which could mean fractious negotiations between the White House and Congressional leaders of both parties. Control of the Senate means Democrats can block or slow confirmation of Trump's nominees for cabinet, federal judges, ambassadors and senior leadership roles at many federal agencies.

Canadians have been paying much more attention than usual to the US midterms, largely because of the potential impact on how Trump deals with the country he keeps threatening to make the 51st state. Federal and provincial officials have quietly hoped a Republican spanking would give Canada more leverage in trade talks.

There was a strong indication on Tuesday that the White House was already reading the writing on the wall even before polls closed, and is moving closer to a deal Canada can accept. Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters Tuesday on the sidelines of a Commonwealth leaders meeting in Antigua that the White House has shifted its stance on some of Canada's red lines. Following recent conversations, both Carney and Trump have publicly declared progress in talks.

Carney said talks have intensified and some of Canada's red lines have been taken off the table, including language, culture and Canada's ability to negotiate trade deals with other markets. They're asking less and they're offering more, but we're not quite there, the prime minister added. Canada's former ambassador to the US, Kirsten Hillman, cautioned the Carney government against making any sudden changes in direction.

If they're having constructive conversations that are heading towards some kind of arrangement that would work for Canada, we wouldn't want them to stop that, Hillman said during election night special coverage on CBC News. Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill Wednesday morning, Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Canada's focus hasn't changed after the results.

He said the current Congress remains in place until the new one is sworn in in January, and that in the meantime he will continue to work with US negotiators toward a trade deal. It's not particularly constructive for Canadians to interpret results in a foreign country's election, and we're not going to do that, LeBlanc said. It remains unclear how the midterm results could affect ongoing negotiations.

US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra told a closed-door meeting that Republicans needed to win races in Michigan and Maine if they hoped to hold on to the Senate. A US Embassy spokesperson said the reported comments were grossly taken out of context from a broader discussion, but declined to share details. Former Michigan governor and US ambassador to Canada James Blanchard said earlier this year Congress actually passed a resolution condemning the tariffs on Canada.

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US Tariffs Impact On Canada Trade Talks

It was a bipartisan vote, but only a small number of Republicans at that moment were willing to risk the wrath of Donald Trump, Blanchard said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Tuesday. A majority-Democrat Congress does not necessarily mean scrapping tariffs entirely, however.

Former US diplomat to Canada and trade strategist Scotty Greenwood told CTV Question Period last week that removing the tariffs would cut back on revenue the US government is bringing in, while the country's debt and deficit are historically high. The economic impact of Trump's trade policies, specifically when it comes to Canada, became a top midterm issue with American voters in several states.

Trump made a wide-ranging shuffle to his tariff regime, swapping out some levies in favour of others after now-outgoing Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she had secured exemptions on a variety of Canadian products. Collins requested tariff relief during discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, both of whom have been involved in negotiations with Canada, and senior Trump administration officials.

Republicans Ret Thinks Trade War Strategy

Speaking to CTV News late Tuesday after Democrats took control of the House, The Atlantic's David Frum told host Vassy Kapelos that Republicans need to rethink the trade war on Canada. I think the message to a lot of other Republicans is this trade war is madness, Frum said. This trade war cost you South Carolina. It may cost you Mississippi.

It certainly has cost you Texas. It's time to call this war off, he added. You lost. Don't do it.

It was stupid to start with. Frum also said Trump will want revenge, and predicted the president could act impulsively in response to his party's poor midterm results. Democrat James Talarico thanked supporters for his David versus Goliath Senate win against Republican Ken Paxton in Texas. We defeated Goliath, Talarico said after the result.

The math in the House and the Senate will favour Democrats for the remaining two years of Trump's term. There has been a stalemate of sorts between Iran and the US over the past period, adding to the foreign policy challenges facing the administration.