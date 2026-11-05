Democrats Win Congress, Opening New Chapter for Canada-US Relations

Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress after a blue wave in the midterm elections, creating opportunities to reshape trade, war powers, and immigration policy affecting Canada.

Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, a blue wave that swept even reliably Republican states.

Trump Veto Powers Impact Canada Trade

The shift in power will have major implications for Canada on trade, military action, and immigration. On tariffs, Democrats may introduce legislation to rein in President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, which were a key issue in battleground states like Maine and Michigan. Even if a bill passes, Trump can veto it, and overriding a veto requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

Also read U.S. futures rally after Democrats win both houses of Congress in midterms

During a live call with Politico late Tuesday, Trump said he is willing to work with Democrats because he has a right to veto everything, but does not want to sit there for two years vetoing everything. He later posted a photo of a red baseball cap with the word VETO in bold white letters. Voters in Michigan on Tuesday said they wanted the trade war to end.

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After Canada-U.S. trade talks collapsed in August, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on many Canadian goods, banned imports of other products, and signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America. Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs on specific American imports. Trump escalated tensions again the following month by banning imports of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles and some liquor and whey products.

Last month, he lifted some tariffs on Canadian exports while adding tariffs to dozens of new products, including Canadian garbage and sewage. A U.S. food importer filed a legal challenge over Trump's use of Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose heavy duties and trade embargoes. On military action, hope is emerging among some Canadian and American politicians that the power shift will end the U.S. war on Iran.

Iran War Gas Prices Affect Midterms

Trump has admitted the war affected the midterms by causing gas prices to surge, and Vice-President JD Vance blamed the war for losing Congress. But the administration could still escalate the war before Democrats take control next year. If I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again, Trump told reporters Wednesday. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the war in Iran must end. Asked how Democrats would end it, he said Congress can use the power of the purse to deter a president who launches a war without the consent of the American people. The United States conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz on the eve of the midterms, a U.S. official said Monday. Iranian state television reported explosions were heard on Qeshm Island.

Politicians on both sides of the border see the results as an opportunity to rebuild the Canada-U.S. relationship. Formal trade talks stalled when Canada walked away from negotiations in Washington in August. Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that official trade discussions with the United States have been taking place in recent days. Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday the Liberal government's push to diversify trade won't change direction after the midterms.

He said recent talks with the Trump administration have been productive and he looks forward to speaking more with American counterparts in the coming days. Beth Burke, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council, said in a statement Wednesday that newly elected and re-elected members of Congress will take office at a critical moment for the U.S.-Canada relationship. She said reducing tariffs would lower costs for businesses and help bring down prices for consumers in both countries.

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With the elections behind us, both governments have a real opportunity to make progress on a trade agreement, she said. Former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman told CTV News on Tuesday that the U.S. must begin repairing its relationship with Canada. I am calling on this new Congress to begin immediately a formal reconciliation process with Canada, he said. That needs to begin almost the first day they come into office in January.

Canada US Border Arrests Rise Sharp

On immigration, Trump has been criticized at home and abroad for ramping up raids after returning to the White House in January 2025. Canadians have reported uncomfortable questions from U.S. border officials, and cases have emerged of Canadians detained for minor infractions.

Global Affairs Canada said last month that arrest and detention cases involving Canadian citizens in the U.S. jumped 60 per cent in the last fiscal year, with 577 cases between April 2025 and March 2026, up from 361 a year prior. Democrats likely will address immigration policies when they take over Congress.

In January, Senate Democrats threatened to block legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies after the killings of two protesters by federal agents in Minneapolis. The Republican Congress that will depart is the least productive one in a generation, according to commentator David Frum. The AP Voter Poll shows Republicans were punished for Trump's economic policies. Stocks soared and gas prices plunged after the midterm results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026. With files from CTV News, The Associated Press, Catherine Morrison, Kelly Geraldine Malone, David Baxter, and Kyle Duggan.