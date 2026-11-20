The 18th Halifax International Security Forum brings military experts and leaders from over 70 countries to discuss Ukraine, food security and Canada's defence role.

The Russia-Ukraine war tops the agenda at the annual Halifax International Security Forum, which opened Friday as global security issues took focus. The three-day event is being held in downtown Halifax for its 18th year.

The forum is a showcase of military experts and strategic leaders from more than 70 countries. Canada's military and its global and domestic responsibilities will be closely examined at length over the weekend through a series of seminars and meetings. This is more than just a security forum, said Peter Van Praagh, the president of the forum. We want to make sure we gather good ideas to put into decision-makers' heads.

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Defence Minister Addresses Cadet Program

Canada is making historic investments in defence, rebuilding our industrial capacity, and we are working with our allies to deliver the capabilities that we need, and that we need to share, said Canada's Defence Minister David McGuinty. In his remarks to open the security forum, McGuinty clarified the government's stance on military cadets, following reports that Ottawa would be implementing cutbacks to cadet programming in Canada. The budget for the programs this year was approximately 265 million dollars.

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McGuinty said no core changes are coming to the cadet program and cited recent growth across the country. In the past three years, we have seen a 59 per cent increase in the number of people joining the cadet movement, said McGuinty. It is astonishingly encouraging.

The 2026 version of the Halifax International Security Forum comes at a time when tariff and trade tensions have strained Canada's relationship with the U.S. Van Praagh said the war with Ukraine will be a major topic over the weekend. U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting on Thursday in Shenzhen, China with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has already sparked reactions from those attending this event.

Forum Focuses on Ukraine and Trade

People are going to want to talk about that, said Van Praagh. We are keeping Ukraine front and centre even though it has been five years and what happens in Ukraine really is fundamental to Canadian security because Russia is testing the entire international system, he said. No members of Trump's administration are attending the security forum. Dalhousie University International Development Studies Professor Robert Huish suggested that members of the Trump administration may have stayed away to avoid criticisms.

Let us not forget that Mr. Trump has opened a war in Iran, and he has declared victory many times and he is still within the quagmire of it, said Huish. Global food security is also a prominent theme at the forum. Experts will examine international shipping routes around the world, like the Strait of Hormuz, the Panama Canal and Gibraltar.

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Having those areas and potential shipping choke points secured is crucial so food can be transported to countries that need it.