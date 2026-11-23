Nvidia's board unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board member on Monday, 11 days after he stepped down amid investigations into extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected by U.S. intelligence to be a Chinese spy.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has returned as CEO just 11 days after stepping down, sending the company's stock up roughly 30 per cent on Monday morning after a volatile period.

The unanimous board vote reinstated Huang as president, CEO and board member, effective immediately. The rebound marks a stunning turnaround for the technology company, which makes advanced microchips essential for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The decision came after intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been a vocal supporter of Huang and counts him as a close friend. Trump spent the last 10 days pushing Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, and welcomed the news on Monday.

Also read Nvidia board unanimously reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO

Board Votes to Reinstate CEO Huang

Less than two weeks ago, Huang stepped down following reports of at least two extramarital affairs, one with a woman whom U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy. His relationship sparked major national security concerns. On Monday, Nvidia's board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang. Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board, said: The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.

Advertisement

We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. Jones also addressed national security concerns, stating: In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.

Just last week, Jones told investors the board did not intend to reinstate Huang, making the reversal a surprise to many. Huang still faces investigations from both the government and the company itself. Colin Cieszynski, portfolio manager and chief market strategist with SIA Wealth Management, said: It was quite a turnaround for the stock. And I think it came at a very opportune moment as well.

Nvidia Shares See Explosive Rebound

To a certain extent, the shares would probably have bounced back a little bit today. But I think this announcement led to this explosive rebound that we've seen. Cieszynski noted the rebound is good news for Canadian investors because the stock is included in many exchange-traded funds and mutual funds that sit in RRSPs, TFSAs and other investment accounts. Anybody who has anything that is invested in the United States likely owns Nvidia.

It's one of the highest weighted stocks in the United States, he said. Trump told CNBC on Monday following news of Huang's reinstatement: The investigation showed he had bad judgement, having to do with somewhat unrelated incidents, but he did nothing wrong. Still, the decision has drawn bipartisan criticism, with some U.S. lawmakers accusing Trump of prioritizing the stock market over national security. Democratic Sen.

Advertisement

Lawmakers Criticize Reinstatement Decision

Ruben Gallego wrote on social media: The President is selling out our national security to keep the stock market high. Republican Sen. John Curtis wrote on social media that he has many questions about the investigation and what was behind the board's decision. Who in our government weighed in?

What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk? he asked. Richard Powers, who teaches corporate governance at the University of Toronto, criticized the board's decision. I see it as a ridiculous decision that the board made, he said.

Governance Expert Questions Board Choice

I don't understand it at all. No one is irreplaceable. And the board did not have a succession plan. There was their first failure.

Huang is scheduled to appear for closed-door, transcribed interviews on Dec. 1, before three House committees, including the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Select Committee on China and the House Intelligence Committee. He is also expected to testify at an open hearing of the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3. The investigations and congressional scrutiny continue even as Huang resumes his leadership role at the company he co-founded.