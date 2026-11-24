The Beaver Supermoon will reach peak illumination at 9:53 a.m. EST on Tuesday and can be seen from Monday through Wednesday. It is the second supermoon of the year and the first of three consecutive supermoons.

The Full Beaver Supermoon will reach peak illumination at 9:53 a.m. EST on Tuesday, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. It is the second supermoon of the year and the first among three consecutive supermoons.

The other supermoons will occur on Dec. 23 and Jan. 22. The phenomenon can be observed from Monday through Wednesday, according to The Weather Network. No special gear is required, though binoculars or a telescope may allow you to get a better view, NASA says. If conditions are right, you may be able to spot the Full Beaver Supermoon soon.

Also read Exclusive-Canada and Qatar to sign investment pact on Tuesday, source says

Beaver Supermoon Definition Explained

The supermoon in November is typically known as the Beaver Supermoon. It isn't an ordinary full moon. It's brighter and larger and happens near perigee or when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. For most casual observers, the difference is subtle, but it's more noticeable if compared to a micromoon, when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, it stated.

Advertisement

Why is it called Beaver Supermoon? The name is connected to early Native American, Colonial American, and European folklore, according to the almanac. This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient food stores for the long winter ahead, stated the almanac. During the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.

The last supermoon, called the wolf moon, appeared in January. The moon got its name because wolves howl more often during that time of year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. You can find out the time it will appear in your area through the Farmer's Almanac Moonrise and Moonset Calculator. The supermoon will be visible from Monday through Wednesday morning.

Full Beaver Supermoon Origins

A statue of the Angel Moroni atop the Dallas Texas Temple is visible with the full beaver supermoon behind it in Dallas on Nov. 5, 2025, according to a photo by Julio Cortez of AP Photo. The image shows the supermoon in the background. The full beaver supermoon was captured in Dallas on that date. This provides a visual example of the phenomenon.

The Beaver Supermoon is one of three consecutive supermoons. The next supermoons will occur on Dec. 23 and Jan. 22. The November supermoon is the second supermoon of the year, following the wolf moon in January. The peak illumination is expected at 9:53 a.m. EST on Tuesday if the skies are clear.

Advertisement

No special equipment is needed to view the supermoon, but binoculars or a telescope can enhance the view, according to NASA. The moon will appear brighter and larger than a regular full moon because it is near perigee, its closest point to Earth in its orbit. The difference is subtle for casual observers but more noticeable when compared to a micromoon. The name Beaver Supermoon comes from folklore tied to this time of year.

Viewing The Supermoon Guide

Beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having stored enough food for winter. The fur trade season also involved trapping beavers for their thick pelts. The Old Farmer's Almanac provides these details. The wolf moon in January was the last supermoon.

Wolves howl more often during that time, according to the almanac. The Beaver Supermoon is the second supermoon of the year. It is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The other supermoons will occur on Dec. 23 and Jan. 22.

You can use the Farmer's Almanac Moonrise and Moonset Calculator to find the time the moon will appear in your area. The supermoon can be observed from Monday through Wednesday. The peak illumination is at 9:53 a.m. EST on Tuesday. The skies need to be clear for the best view. With files from CNN.