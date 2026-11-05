Common loon chick numbers fall 40 per cent across North America over 30 years

A new study finds common loon chicks declined about 40 per cent over three decades at breeding sites in Canada and the United States. Researchers suspect climate change, acid rain, runoff, boating and lead tackle are contributing to the drop.

Common loon chicks have declined by about 40 per cent over the past 30 years or so across breeding sites monitored in nine Canadian provinces and seven U.S. states, according to a new study.

The research was published on Oct. 22 in the journal FACETS. It collected data on loon breeding events from non-profits, governments and academic monitoring projects. In total, the study encompassed 49 years of bird activity on 3,421 lakes from 12 regions across northern North America. Half of the data included thousands of volunteer observations.

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Citizen science data reveals loon decline

Those volunteer observations came from a long-running citizen science effort called the Canadian Lakes Loon Survey, hosted by the bird conservation non-profit Birds Canada. Matt Fuirst, research ecologist and observatory manager with Birds Canada, told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday that it is unclear what is causing the decline. We don't know, he said. But we suspect that climate change is acting in different ways to influence the decline of these chicks.

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The Canadian provinces included in the study were Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The U.S. states included New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, New York, Washington, Wisconsin and Massachusetts. Canada houses 94 per cent of the global common loon population, according to Birds Canada. That means an estimated 254,000 breeding pairs migrate north every year.

Climate change impacts lake quality

The fate of one of Canada's most iconic birds may now be in jeopardy after researchers say its population has been on a steady decline for decades. Climate change might partly be behind the decline, Fuirst said, by influencing the quality of lakes. Climate change contributes to acid rain, and acid rain then contributes to what fish can sustain in lakes, he said. Loon rely on fish, and that influences their survival essentially, Fuirst said.

Heavier rain could also hamper water clarity by causing more runoff from shorelines, he added. That runoff makes it difficult for loons to hunt efficiently. Fuirst said his team is conducting an analysis based on satellite imagery to look at the clarity of lakes across North America. The goal is to see if there is any impact on the birds' reproductive success.

Human activity threatens loon breeding

Human activity like boating and use of lead tackle when fishing could also reduce breeding habitats and kill loons, Fuirst said. In an October interview with CTV News Channel, Fuirst said it is hard to tell if the common loon could become endangered. Their status in Canada is still doing very well, he said. Much of the data had been collected from regions located in the southern edge of the monitored breeding range, he added.

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So it might be an indicator of what might happen if these threats continue to creep up north, he said. The study's findings add to concerns about a bird that is widely recognized as a symbol of Canada's lakes and wilderness. Researchers say continued monitoring will be important to understand whether the decline spreads. Birds Canada says the common loon remains a familiar sight in many parts of the country.

But the long-term drop in chick numbers suggests that pressures on breeding lakes may be building. Scientists are still working to separate the effects of a changing climate from other human-related threats. The satellite imagery analysis is expected to help clarify how lake conditions affect loon reproduction.