Some professors at Toronto Metropolitan University are using alternative grading methods, such as collaborative grading and project-based learning, to emphasize learning over traditional marks. The approach is gaining interest, with students involved in determining their final grades.

Some classes at Toronto Metropolitan University are doing away with traditional grades as a way for their students to focus more on the learning process than stressing over hitting a certain mark.

It's called alternative grading and it doesn't mean students aren't being evaluated at all. The grading model can play out differently in each classroom, as alternative grading is an umbrella term encapsulating various evaluative practices from collaborative grading to self-assessments.

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Valerie Deacon, the manager of research grants and graduate programs for the Faculty of Arts at TMU, explained that instead of assigning a grade to a piece of work, a professor might provide a student with feedback on whether that assignment met course expectations. For smaller classes, she says collaborative grading is typically applied, which is when consistent feedback is provided over the course of the semester and students meet one-on-one with their professor.

"They'll bring examples of their best work, and they'll have a conversation about what they think their overall grade for the course should be," Deacon said in an interview with CTV News Toronto, noting that she first employed the model back in 2022. "So, the grade is basically determined in conversation with the student, who usually is asked to reflect on the learning process across the semester. " This encourages students to critically think about their own learning, Deacon says.

'Standards are high' When Alyssa Counsell explains to her classroom of graduate students taking a statistics for psychology course that they will have a different grading model, she says they first feel a bit anxious or uncertain. But as the class progresses and they better understand what she's asking of them, she says that their engagement rises. Counsell applies a project-based approach to her course. She says students can choose a topic that interests them early in the term.

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High Standards in Graduate Statistics

"It's not about picking something easy, it's about struggling and picking something as hard as possible that's feasible within the context of the course, so that future you is going to have it easier when you have to do this outside of my class," Counsell said. "I don't let them pick easy things, I tell them more, I want it harder, I want it more challenging, I know you can do more.

It's not about, you know, that I don't this is good enough, it's that you can challenge yourself more, and you will learn more through this.

" Counsell says students usually tell her that they end up learning a lot more than in classes that apply a more traditional grading model. "Some people think that an alternative grading model or an ungraded model is just like everybody passes and it's easier and it's less work for the instructor because they don't have to grade, but that's absolutely not the case," Counsell said. "My standards are high; they're very high. " How widespread is alternative grading?

Growing Interest Across TMU

Sean Kheraj, the Vice Provost Academic at TMU, said grading is determined by the instructors. As of now, Kheraj says there is a relatively small number of faculty members who use alternative methods at the university but he said there is "an increasing interest" in it. As for what classrooms are using different grading methods, he says it is not limited to graduate classes. He knows of faculty employing it in small, medium-sized and large undergraduate classes.

Any instructor interested in using an alternative model, Kheraj says, can connect with the university's educational developers at the teaching centre and see what options are available.

"We know that these methods don't always work in every kind of course, and they might not always work for every kind of instructor, and so there's an opportunity to take a look and see what might work best for the students' learning," he said. What about student's transcripts?

Under an alternative grading model, letter grades still make their way to students' transcripts at the end of the semester, as Deacon says post-secondary institutions in Canada are required to deliver that. But she says that often students are directly helping to shape that grade.

"On the transcript, it looks just as it would for any other student. It's just the way the student has gotten to that final grade differs from a traditionally graded class in that their assignments aren't getting graded in a traditional way every single time," she said.

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Transcripts and Final Grades

To come up with a final grade in Counsell's classroom, the professor says students consider all of what they had done through the semester-from their assignments, weekly labs and check-ins-and justify the grade they feel they deserve for their final marks.

"It's not just, 'I want an A+', and that's all it is. It's really, 'What grade you feel that you've earned and why?

'" Counsell said. Though Counsell has only employed alternative grading methods with graduate classes, she says she is preparing for an undergraduate course this winter where the evaluation process will differ. For this class, she says she will provide specific rubrics for students to review and refer to in order to determine whether they meet the requirements for that grade range.

"You can kind of think of it as a pass-fail for a number of different pieces," Counsell said. Is AI being used less in the classroom? With the stress being taken off getting the best grade possible, Deacon says she has witnessed diminished use of generative AI to assist with assignments.

AI Use and Classroom Challenges

"With the advent of generative AI, students who are being graded tend to choose the easiest, most low-risk tasks available to them," she said. "So, if you're being graded and you don't have very many opportunities in a semester to show your mastery of a subject, you are going to choose something that is as straightforward as possible so you can achieve the grade that you need to finish the class and get the CGPA that you want.

" Counsell says she has also noticed that students in her alternative grading classes are less likely to rely on AI. "They're more invested in the work because they have a say in it," she said. "When they're choosing their own topics and reflecting on their learning, they're not looking for shortcuts. " The approach is not without challenges.

Deacon says it requires more time and effort from instructors, especially in larger classes.

"It's a lot of front-loading," she said. "You have to be very organized and clear about expectations. " Despite the challenges, both Deacon and Counsell believe the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. "Students are more engaged, they're more motivated, and they're actually learning for the sake of learning," Counsell said. "That's what we want. "