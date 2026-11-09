44-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson After Fire Displaces Nearly 40 Women in Barrie

A 44-year-old woman faces arson charges after a fire at Barrie's Elizabeth Fry Society displaced nearly 40 vulnerable women. Four people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation while efforts are underway to secure long-term housing and donations for the residents.

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with arson following a significant fire that destroyed part of the Elizabeth Fry Society facility in Barrie, Ontario. The blaze, which occurred early Sunday, November 8, 2026, forced nearly 40 women from their home on Maple Avenue.

Authorities confirmed the arrest shortly before 10 a.m. on the same day. Barrie Fire and Emergency Service responded to the emergency call at 8:36 a.m. The department dispatched five fire trucks and a platoon chief to the scene to tackle the flames. Deputy fire chief officials reported that the fire tore through the first floor of the building. Smoke damage spread throughout the multi-unit residential facility.

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Women Rushed To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation

The building houses vulnerable women of various ages, making the incident particularly disruptive. Four individuals were rushed to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Despite the severity of the fire, no fatalities were reported. Meaghan Chambers, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society, praised the emergency response.

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She stated that her team did everything possible to ensure everyone got out safely. The welfare of the residents remains a primary focus for the organization and local authorities. Alexandra Coster-Pickering, the program supervisor of community services with the County of Simcoe, provided updates on relocation efforts. She confirmed that 37 people affected by the fire have been relocated to temporary accommodations.

Efforts are now underway to secure permanent long-term housing for these individuals. Barrie police stated that the woman arrested is believed to be responsible for intentionally setting the blaze. The 44-year-old woman faces multiple serious charges in connection with the incident. These charges include arson and disregard for human life.

Suspect Faces Arson And Probation Violation Charges

In addition to the fire-related charges, the suspect is also facing charges for failing to comply with probation. The cause and origin of the fire remain under active investigation by fire officials. The total cost of the damage to the building has not yet been determined. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified of the incident.

Investigators are working to determine exactly how the fire started and spread. This information is critical for closing the case and preventing future incidents. The Elizabeth Fry Society is making an urgent appeal for donations from the public. They are seeking money, clothing, and food to support those affected by the fire.

The organization relies on community support to assist vulnerable women in their programs. The Barrie Chamber of Commerce has also stepped in to help. They announced that they have already started collecting contributions from the public. These efforts aim to provide immediate relief to the displaced women.

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Community Rallies To Support Displaced Residents

Residents have been temporarily housed while officials work to determine longer-term arrangements. The community is rallying to support the women who lost their home. Assistance is being coordinated through multiple local agencies and charities. Barrie Fire says it is working with Simcoe County Emergency Social Services.

They are collaborating with building management to arrange accommodations. This partnership ensures that the displaced residents receive necessary care. The incident has drawn attention to the safety of facilities housing vulnerable populations. Questions are being raised about fire safety protocols in such buildings.

The investigation will likely lead to a review of safety measures. For now, the focus remains on recovery and support for the women displaced. The 44-year-old suspect is in custody and will face court proceedings. The outcome of the legal process will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

The community response has been swift and supportive. Donations and offers of help continue to pour in from various sectors. This collective effort demonstrates the strength of the Barrie community in times of crisis.