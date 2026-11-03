Ontario keeps Toronto school boards under supervision, limiting new trustees to minor duties

Newly elected trustees at Toronto school boards will have sharply limited roles because Ontario has not lifted supervision, according to a Toronto District School Board memo obtained by CTV News.

Newly elected trustees at Toronto school boards will have very limited roles after they are sworn in later this month because the Ontario government has not lifted supervision, according to a Toronto District School Board memo obtained by CTV News.

The memo details the limited roles and responsibilities of school trustees. It says trustees do not have a say on school governance and are not representatives of the board. In Catholic boards, trustees will only manage and control denominational components.

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Trustees Barred From School Events

As a result, trustees may not attend school-based events or enter school in their capacity as a board member. They also may not engage with principals, school staff, or school council. The memo says trustees are not permitted to serve on committees or attend board meetings in their capacity as trustee unless the supervisor invites them. For all parental and community inquiries, trustees may forward them to the chief executive officer.

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The memo says trustees can respond to acknowledge receipt and confirm that the inquiry has been forwarded. Trustees are also not allowed to issue newsletters or similar updates to constituents in their capacity as an elected official. Trustees may not incur expenses or seek reimbursement from the board for membership fees in a trustees association or a similar professional association. They also cannot seek reimbursement for participation in a discretionary event or activity such as symposiums, conferences, and conventions.

The memo reiterated that trustees will not have access to board resources. Those resources include board email accounts, board-issued cell phones, laptops, or tablets. According to the memo, trustee honoraria will be suspended for English-language public board members. In Catholic boards, trustees will retain 25 per cent as remuneration for attending to the denominational matters.

School Boards Remain Under Supervision

The Toronto District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board and six others were placed under supervision due to allegations of financial mismanagement, budget deficits, infighting, and governance failures. The province has not provided a timeline when it plans to lift supervision. Trustees at 8 school boards have been stripped of their powers. Here is why some candidates still want the job.