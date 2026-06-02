Whale Accumulation and Exchange Outflows Signal Growing Bullish Sentiment for WLFI

A newly identified whale accumulated 60.87 million WLFI tokens worth $3.55 million from Binance, suggesting bullish conviction amid a prolonged downtrend. Exchange netflows remain negative, and derivatives funding stays positive, indicating traders are positioning for a potential reversal.

Over the past two days, a newly identified whale has accumulated approximately 60.87 million World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) tokens valued at $3.55 million from Binance, drawing attention to a market that has endured months of sustained selling pressure.

The acquisition occurred at an average price of $0.058 per token, placing the buyer near current trading levels rather than chasing strength into a rally. This large purchase removed a notable amount of supply from exchange circulation, reducing the quantity of WLFI immediately available for sale on the open market.

While a single transaction rarely fundamentally alters market structure on its own, large withdrawals from centralized exchanges often reveal conviction among sophisticated participants, especially when they occur near historically depressed price zones. The whale's decision to accumulate at these levels suggests a belief that the current price represents a favorable entry point, potentially anticipating a recovery or a reversal of the prevailing downtrend.

Market observers are closely watching whether this behavior triggers further accumulation by other large holders or encourages retail traders to follow suit. Beyond this specific whale activity, exchange flow data has continued to reinforce an accumulation narrative across the broader WLFI market. On the day of the whale withdrawal, WLFI recorded a daily netflow of negative $122,050, indicating that more tokens left exchanges than entered them during the session.

As a result, traders have been consistently moving tokens from exchange wallets into private custody, reducing the supply available for immediate sale. Although the outflow figure remained modest compared to historical spikes seen during periods of panic or extreme volatility, its alignment with the whale withdrawal event is noteworthy. Market participants have therefore witnessed both a large individual accumulation and broader exchange outflows occurring concurrently.

If this behavior persists in the coming days and weeks, available exchange supply could tighten further, potentially reducing short-term selling pressure and providing a foundation for price appreciation. From a technical perspective, WLFI price action remains constrained within a multi-month descending channel that has guided the broader downtrend since February.

However, buyers have successfully defended the key support level at $0.0568, preventing a deeper breakdown and helping the price stabilize near $0.0591 at the time of writing. The first major resistance level to the upside remains at $0.0758, while the psychologically important $0.10 level continues to act as a larger recovery target should momentum build.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to 40.34 after recovering from oversold territory, indicating that bearish pressure has eased compared to previous weeks. Although the RSI remains below the neutral 50 threshold, its gradual upward trajectory suggests improving market strength. If buyers can maintain control above the support zone, WLFI could attempt to challenge higher resistance levels within the channel before testing the boundaries of a broader trend reversal.

Additional evidence from derivatives markets shows a cautiously optimistic stance among leveraged traders. WLFI's open interest-weighted funding rate remains positive at 0.0058%, meaning long-position holders continue paying a premium to maintain exposure. Unlike previous periods characterized by sharp swings between bullish and bearish positioning, recent readings have remained consistently positive, suggesting that leveraged traders anticipate higher prices despite the ongoing downtrend.

However, derivatives sentiment alone rarely determines direction; sustained positive funding alongside continued exchange outflows and whale accumulation would strengthen the case for a recovery. In summary, while WLFI's broader downtrend remains intact, several metrics-including whale accumulation, negative netflows, improving RSI conditions, and positive funding rates-point toward growing buyer interest. Reclaiming higher resistance levels will be necessary before a larger trend reversal gains credibility, but the current data suggests that selling pressure has continued to ease





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WLFI Whale Accumulation Exchange Outflows Funding Rate Technical Analysis

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