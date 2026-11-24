A major whale purchased 667.34 billion PEPE tokens valued at $2.27 million over five days. This aggressive accumulation occurs despite the token trading underwater and losing its top memecoin ranking.

A significant crypto whale has accumulated a massive 2.565 trillion PEPE tokens over the last five days, adding 667.34 billion PEPE tokens in the latest transaction. This latest purchase is worth $2.27 million, bringing the total value of the whale's recent holdings to approximately $9.42 million. This aggressive buying strategy is occurring while the token trades around $0.0000035, even as the investor sits on a paper loss of roughly $713,000. The data, reported by Lookonchain, highlights a strong conviction in the asset despite current market headwinds.

Whale Strategy and On-Chain Signals

The logic behind this accumulation is straightforward in theory but complex in practice. Whales buying during a bear cycle is often viewed as a bullish signal, indicating that large investors see value at current prices. However, within an extremely volatile market condition, such positions can shift rapidly and become bearish again. On-chain data and technical analysis continue to worsen, making the recent PEPE accumulation a critical point to watch for market direction.

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The whale has demonstrated a willingness to absorb losses to build a position. Despite holding a paper loss of around $713,000, the investor has continued to add to their stack. The latest two transfers show the addition of 667.34 billion PEPE, worth $2.27 million. This behavior signals a high level of confidence in the token, suggesting the investor believes the current price is undervalued relative to future potential.

Market Ranking and Competitor Analysis

PEPE has recently seen consolidation take place around the $0.0000035 mark, which may be an early indication of accumulation. Large whales in the market are buying at these low prices, but the broader trend remains challenging. PEPE rose by 16% in October, which brought the market capitalization of the asset to over $2 billion. This surge ignited a debate in early November about whether PEPE would surpass Shiba Inu (SHIB) in market value.

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At that time, PEPE was only 15% away from becoming the second-largest memecoin by market cap. However, the momentum has clearly shifted against it. As recent charts show, PEPE has fallen out of the top three memecoins, now ranking fourth. This drop occurred after PEPE experienced a larger market cap decline of 30%, compared to Memecore (M) at 15%, over the same month. This performance gap suggests that PEPE's weakness is not just part of the broader market sell-off but reflects specific selling pressure on the token itself.

Technical Risks and Future Outlook

The underperformance makes the recent whale buying harder to interpret as a purely bullish signal. PEPE is currently the worst-performing memecoin this week, down more than 9%. The token has already formed two lower lows since its rally following the 2024 election results. With the asset now losing ground to SHIB, the risk of breaking below the $0.0000035 support level is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

If this support level breaks, the whale could see its $713,000 paper loss deepen significantly. Such a breakdown would leave the memecoin exposed to further capitulation risk from other holders. The key takeaway is that while a single whale's conviction is strong, it may not be enough to turn the overall trend around without broader market support. Investors are now watching to see if this accumulation holds or if further declines will force a reassessment of the token's short-term trajectory.