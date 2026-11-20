Westrich Pacific closed a $57.3 million deal to buy the Edmonton City Centre mall, planning to redevelop the site into a mixed-use property with 1,500 new residential units and a nordic spa.

Westrich Pacific, an Edmonton-based development and property management firm, has officially finalized the acquisition of the Edmonton City Centre mall. The transaction was completed for a total sum of $57.3 million. This significant real estate move marks a pivotal moment for the landmark shopping center, which has long served as a central hub for commerce and community activity in the Alberta capital.

The property encompasses three city blocks located on 102 Avenue. It sits directly across the street from Churchill Square, a well-known public gathering space in the heart of the city. The acquisition gives Westrich Pacific control over a substantial portion of the downtown core, positioning the company to execute a major transformation of the existing infrastructure.

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Redevelopment Vision and Housing Plans

Westrich Pacific intends to demolish the current mall structure and replace it with a comprehensive mixed-use building. The primary focus of this ambitious project is residential expansion, specifically within the western portion of the new construction. This section will be built above the footprint of the former Hudson's Bay store, utilizing the space to accommodate a substantial population increase.

The development plan includes the creation of 1,500 new residential units. These apartments and condos are designed to bring residents back into the downtown area, addressing the city's housing needs while revitalizing the urban core. The integration of high-density living above commercial spaces is a strategy often used to increase foot traffic and sustain local businesses during evening and weekend hours.

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Commercial and Leisure Amenities

Beyond housing, the new complex will feature a variety of retail and entertainment options. The developers have committed to adding new shops that will serve both the new residents and the broader Edmonton community. These commercial spaces are intended to create a vibrant street-level environment that encourages public interaction and supports local commerce.

A distinctive feature of the upcoming development will be the inclusion of a nordic spa. This amenity is expected to attract visitors from across the region, positioning the site as a destination for wellness and leisure. The combination of retail, entertainment, and unique health-focused facilities aims to differentiate the property from standard apartment complexes.

Leadership Perspective and Strategic Goals

David Sanche, representing Westrich Pacific, issued a statement highlighting the strategic importance of the location. He noted that the Edmonton City Centre sits at the heart of the city, offering an incredible opportunity to restore its role as a vibrant destination for Edmontonians. Sanche emphasized the company's strong belief in the future of downtown Edmonton.

The acquisition represents a direct commitment to investing in the long-term viability of the city center. The vision articulated by the leadership team is to create a place that actively brings people back downtown. This approach is designed to support local businesses and contribute to a thriving city center that will benefit generations to come, rather than serving as a short-term speculative investment.

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Company Footprint and Future Steps

Westrich Pacific brings significant experience to this large-scale project, currently managing seven large-scale housing developments across Edmonton. The company has established a strong presence in the local market, with additional properties located in Calgary and West Kelowna. This existing portfolio demonstrates their capacity to handle complex, multi-phase development projects.

The deal closes a major chapter in the history of the Edmonton City Centre mall while opening a new era of urban residential living. As planning for the mixed-use structure progresses, the city and its residents will see a dramatic shift in the landscape of 102 Avenue. The transformation aims to balance modern housing demands with the preservation of the area's central commercial importance.