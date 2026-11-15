WestJet Ordered to Reimburse Half of Alcohol Costs for Delayed Flight Passengers

The B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled that WestJet must cover half the cost of alcoholic beverages for passengers delayed in Cancun. The airline was also ordered to pay full meal costs and statutory delays compensation. This decision clarifies reasonable expense standards under Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations.

The British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal issued a binding ruling this Friday that WestJet must reimburse a couple for a portion of the alcoholic beverages they purchased during a flight delay. The dispute originated at Cancun International Airport in Mexico, where the passengers were stranded after their departure was postponed. Tribunal member Mark Henderson delivered the verdict, clarifying how airlines must calculate reasonable reimbursement for food and drink under Canadian federal regulations.

Defining Reasonable Meal Expenses Under Law

WestJet acknowledged its obligation to compensate the travelers for their meal costs but contested the inclusion of alcohol on the reimbursement list. The airline argued that it was not reasonable to require payment for the full tab, which included significant spending on drinks. The couple had received meal vouchers at the airport that were not accepted by local vendors, forcing them to pay out of pocket. They submitted receipts totaling 144.62 Canadian dollars to the tribunal as proof of their expenses.

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Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations mandate that carriers provide food and drink in reasonable quantities based on the duration of the delay. However, the legislation does not explicitly define what constitutes reasonable, nor does it explicitly exclude alcoholic beverages. WestJet's own international tariff also lacks a specific prohibition on alcohol reimbursement. This regulatory ambiguity left tribunal member Mark Henderson to interpret what level of alcohol consumption was justified during the wait.

In his decision, Henderson examined the breakdown of the receipts provided by the couple. The food portion of the bill amounted to 64.67 Canadian dollars, while the alcohol costs totaled 79.90 Canadian dollars. Henderson determined that requiring the airline to pay for alcohol expenses that exceeded the cost of the meal itself was unreasonable. Consequently, he ordered WestJet to pay the full amount for the food and exactly half of the alcohol-related tab.

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Establishing Control and Statutory Compensation

Financial reimbursement for meals was only one component of the broader dispute. WestJet attempted to argue that the total delay, which exceeded twelve hours, was caused by circumstances outside of its control. Such a claim would have exempted the airline from paying the substantial statutory delays compensation mandated by federal law. The tribunal had to determine whether the root cause of the disruption was within the airline's operational authority.

Henderson rejected the airline's argument regarding external causes. The decision found that the delay was actually the result of scheduled maintenance. Under Canadian aviation law, scheduled maintenance is considered a factor within the airline's control. This classification was critical because it triggered the stricter compensation rules applicable to delays managed by the carrier.

Because the tribunal established that WestJet was responsible for the maintenance-related delay, the statutory compensation provisions applied. The Air Passenger Protection Regulations require airlines to pay 1,000 Canadian dollars per passenger for delays lasting nine hours or more. Since there were two passengers involved in the claim, the airline was liable for a total of 2,000 Canadian dollars in statutory compensation.

Total Award and Industry Implications

The final judgment combined the meal reimbursements with the statutory delay payments. WestJet was ordered to pay the full 64.67 Canadian dollars for the food. Additionally, the airline must cover half of the 79.90 Canadian dollars spent on alcohol, which amounts to 39.95 Canadian dollars. These meal-related totals sum to 104.62 Canadian dollars.

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When added to the 2,000 Canadian dollars in delay compensation, the total award reached 2,104.62 Canadian dollars. This decision provides a clear precedent for how tribunals interpret reasonable alcohol expenses in delay scenarios. It also reinforces the strict liability airlines face when delays are attributable to their own maintenance schedules. Passengers affected by similar delays now have a clearer benchmark for claiming reasonable food and drink costs.