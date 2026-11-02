WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech Calls for National Aviation Strategy to Boost Competitiveness

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech urges a national aviation strategy to address higher costs and a consolidated industry, while fuel prices add over $1 billion to expenses.

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech is calling for a national aviation strategy to make Canada's airline industry more competitive and affordable. In an interview, von Hoensbroech said current labour laws, passenger rights, taxes and fees hinder growth and reduce Canadian carriers' profits.

He argues that domestic airlines face higher costs than their U.S. competitors, including air navigation charges, emissions offsets and customer compensation. While the rationale for each cost may be sound, von Hoensbroech says they must be weighed as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the sector. His central point is that the cumulative effect of these costs, not any single charge, puts Canadian carriers at a disadvantage.

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WestJet CEO Calls For National Aviation Strategy

Airlines in the United States operate under a different mix of rules and cost structures, and he says Canadian airlines absorb expenses that rivals south of the border do not face in the same way. Fuel is adding to the pressure. The cost of fuel has skyrocketed this year, adding more than $1 billion to WestJet's expense sheet. The fuel spike has also pushed other carriers to seek help.

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Porter Airlines, Air Transat and Flair Airlines have accessed more than $630 million in federal emergency aid. The country's airline industry has consolidated over the past three years, reshaping the competitive landscape. Budget carrier Lynx Air collapsed, while WestJet folded its low-cost Swoop subsidiary into its mainline service and bought Sunwing Airlines. That consolidation has left fewer major players and raised questions about how much choice and price competition travellers will see.

Supporters of a national strategy argue that a coordinated policy framework could help carriers invest, expand routes and keep fares affordable. Von Hoensbroech's call puts the spotlight on federal policymakers, who oversee many of the levers he mentions, including taxes, fees, passenger rules and labour frameworks. Any strategy would need to balance consumer protections with the financial health of the airlines that serve Canadians. Christopher Reynolds of The Canadian Press reported this story.

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