Western University Ivey Business School Reviews AI Tutor After Student Concerns Over $72 Fee and Data Privacy

Ivey Business School is reviewing an AI tutor called Ask GMM after students complained about a $72 fee on top of a $750 course materials fee and raised data privacy concerns. The school says it is aware of the concerns and is reviewing the matter.

The Ivey Business School at Western University says it is reviewing the use of an artificial intelligence tutor in one course after students raised concerns about the cost and reliability of the chatbot.

Martha Maznevski, associate dean for programs at Ivey, said in a statement that the school is aware of the concerns surrounding course materials for the global macroeconomics for managers class and is reviewing the matter. Fourth-year student Daniel Wang said the class textbook was replaced earlier this fall with an AI tutor called Ask GMM. Students have been asked to pay $72 to access the chatbot after they already paid a $750 course materials fee.

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Students Challenge AI Tutor Costs

Wang said students who took the class in previous years accessed the same course materials through the university learning system. This year, he said, the class materials are available behind a separate paywall. He said students need to create external accounts on a separate website to access class materials. That raises concerns about the privacy and safety of their data and how their interactions with the AI tool are collected, stored and accessed.

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Professors Kirsten Cornelson and Tony Frost said they are piloting the AI tool in their class this year. The fee students must pay covers the cost of building and using the AI, according to the professors. Cornelson and Frost did not respond to questions about the potential risks of the new AI tool to students privacy and data security.

AI Tools Raise Campus Privacy Issues

The review comes as universities increasingly experiment with AI tools in the classroom, raising questions about added costs for students and how personal data is handled by outside vendors. Students in the course say they were surprised to find that required materials were no longer available through the university system they already pay to use.

The school has not said how long the review will take or whether the AI tutor will continue to be used in the class while the review is underway. The concerns add to a broader debate about the role of artificial intelligence in higher education and whether students should bear extra costs for tools that are part of their coursework. The report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 12, 2026. Maan Alhmidi reported for The Canadian Press.