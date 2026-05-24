Western Premiers Meet in Alberta as Canada’s Future Unspoken

Premiers from Western Canada and the Northern Territories are preparing to meet in Alberta to discuss business, trade and neighboring relationships, with the host province grappling with its potential future outside of Canada. North West Territories Premiers R.J Simpson, , Premier of British Columbia David Eby and several other western provincial premiersas well as Yukon as said they will meet to purposes including energy security, economy, nation-building as well as trade and organization of Northern Territories. , Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had announced that Alberta will hold an October 19 referendum regarding the province's future in Canada, asking citizens whether they want Alberta to remain in Canada or have a future binding referendum on separation. “The premier looks forward to deepening these western partnerships and will share her plans to unleash the West’s true economic potential,” said a spokesperson for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office.

Premiers from Western Canada and the northern territories will gather in Alberta to discuss trade, the economy, energy security, defence and nation-building projects. However, the host province is stoking a very different question: whether it will stay in Canada or pursue separation.

Albertans will be asked if they want to remain in the country or have a future binding referendum on leaving. Premier Danielle Smith has announced a planned referendum for October 19, while British Columbia Premier David Eby has expressed opposition to the idea of leaving the country





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Western Premiers Alberta Canada Premier Danielle Smith Western Canada Nation-Building Trade Separation Refendum NB B.C. Ontario Premier David Eby

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