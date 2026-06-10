West Shore RCMP Investigates Violent Online Group Targeting Children and Youth

The West Shore RCMP is investigating three reports involving a violent online group exploiting children and youth. The group, known as the '764,' is part of a larger online network called 'The COM' that glorifies serious violence, cruelty, and gore.

The West Shore RCMP in Langford, B.C. is investigating three reports involving a violent online group exploiting children and youth . According to a West Shore RCMP news release, the reports are similar in nature and involve a violent online group known as the '764,' which are a part of a larger online network known as 'The COM.

' The COM is a virtual community of groups and individuals who conduct illicit activities that glorify serious violence, cruelty, and gore. Groups within 'The COM' network are known to have extreme ideological views and are victimizing children through desensitizing and radicalizing them to violence. RCMP say these groups operate on popular social media platforms such as Discord, Telegram, Roblox, Minecraft, Twitch and other streaming platforms.

Using grooming methods that can include establishing trusting or romantic relationships; or using power or coercive tactics, predators encourage victims to engage in serious violence, self-harm, or gore activities. These acts can include recording or photographing themselves, siblings or others in sexually explicit poses; committing sexual acts or sexually exploiting others; harming or killing animals, including family pets; harming others or self-harming; attempting or dying by suicide; committing other acts of violence.

Parents, guardians, and other adults should remain mindful of these indicators that a child or youth is being targeted. If anyone believes their child or youth is being targeted or exploited online, they are encouraged to report the information to the RCMP. For more information on predatory tactics, warning signs and reporting, as well as resources for parents and caregivers, please refer to the RCMP website





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West Shore RCMP Violent Online Group Children And Youth Exploitation Online Safety Predatory Tactics

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