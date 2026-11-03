RCMP seek three suspects in alleged West Kelowna kidnapping and assault

West Kelowna RCMP have issued arrest warrants for Crystal Richard, Briaden Rosch and Scott Chambers over an alleged kidnapping and aggravated assault on Industrial Road. Police warn the public not to approach the suspects.

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for three people wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault, and they are asking the public for help locating them.

RCMP Appeal for West Kelowna Suspects

The suspects are Crystal Richard, Briaden Rosch and Scott Chambers. All three are named in an RCMP public appeal released in connection with the investigation. The alleged crimes took place at about 10:15 p.m. on August 26 near the City of West Kelowna. A victim was forcibly taken from a business on Industrial Road, according to police.

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Authorities say the individual was allegedly assaulted before being removed from the premises against their will. Formal charges have been laid and active arrest warrants have been issued by the courts. The RCMP appeal was made public in a news report dated November 03, 2026 at 4:56 p.m. EST, as police continued to seek the suspects locations within British Columbia. Crystal Richard is wanted for one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

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Charges and Descriptions of Three Suspects

Police describe her as an Indigenous woman who is five feet ten inches tall. She has a slender build, brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. Briaden Rosch faces the most extensive list of charges among the trio. Rosch is wanted for two counts of kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as a white male who is six feet tall and weighs about 201 pounds. Rosch has a stocky build, green eyes, short brown and blonde hair, and a full beard with blonde and red tones. Scott Chambers is wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Police characterize Chambers as a white male measuring six feet in height with a fair complexion.

He weighs about 181 pounds and has hazel eyes along with black hair. Constable Ash Puri emphasized that the general public must not attempt to approach or detain any of these individuals under any circumstances. If members of the community observe any of the suspects, they are instructed to keep a safe distance and contact law enforcement immediately rather than intervening directly. Investigators believe the suspects may be traveling throughout various regions of British Columbia.

Public Tips and Crime Stoppers

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or potential sightings. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the West Kelowna RCMP directly at 250-768-2880. When providing details, callers should quote file number 2026-55145 to help investigators track the tip. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

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That channel allows the public to contribute critical information without revealing their identity. Police say the public appeal is aimed at ensuring public safety and helping facilitate the swift resolution of the case.