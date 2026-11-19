West Kelowna RCMP investigates a targeted shooting on Menu Road that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. Police seek dashcam footage from the area.

West Kelowna RCMP officers launched an active investigation into a targeted shooting incident on Wednesday in a residential neighbourhood, following reports of gunfire that resulted in one man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Details of the Menu Road Shooting Incident

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police received emergency calls regarding multiple shots fired shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, specifically on the 1400 block of Menu Road. Upon arrival, Const. Ash Puri and other general duty officers located the victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

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Emergency personnel transported the injured man to a local hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment. West Kelowna RCMP confirmed in a statement released on Thursday that the individual survived the initial attack and that his condition is classified as non-life-threatening.

Police Theory of a Targeted Attack

Investigators secured the scene and conducted initial interviews to determine the sequence of events leading to the discharge of firearms. According to police, the victim and his spouse were returning home to the area when a dark-coloured pickup truck pulled alongside their vehicle.

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The occupants of the truck fired multiple gunshots directly at the victim's car before quickly fleeing the scene. Const. Ash Puri stated that the Mounties believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no known risk to the general public in the neighbourhood.

Forensic Evidence and Victim Vehicle Seizure

To build a comprehensive case against those responsible, the West Kelowna RCMP forensic identification unit has been gathering physical evidence from the scene. The investigation includes securing the perimeter and collecting ballistic and trace evidence.

Police confirmed that the victim's vehicle has been seized for detailed forensic examination. This step is crucial for recovering shell casings, trace gunshot residue, and any other physical markers that may link the perpetrators to the crime scene.

Public Appeal for Surveillance and Dashcam Footage

Investigators are urgently asking for public assistance to identify those responsible for the shooting. The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting anyone who was in the vicinity or who may have surveillance video from the 1400 block of Menu Road to come forward.

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Const. Ash Puri emphasized that dash camera footage from the area is particularly valuable to the investigation. The police are seeking video captured between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the day of the incident to track the movements of the dark-coloured pickup truck.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as officers work to piece together the timeline of events. The public is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 if they have any information regarding the shooting or the vehicle involved.