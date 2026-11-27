West Kelowna RCMP are investigating vandalism that destroyed three ChargePoint electric vehicle charging stations, causing $30,000 in damage to essential local infrastructure.

The West Kelowna RCMP have launched an investigation into a significant act of vandalism targeting critical electric vehicle infrastructure in the Okanagan region of British Columbia. Police confirmed that multiple charging stations were deliberately destroyed outside a commercial business, resulting in an estimated $30,000 in damages to the community's public utilities.

Details of The Charging Station Damage

Officers were dispatched to a business located on the 3600 block of Old Okanagan Highway on November 20, following reports of damage occurring overnight. The specific targets were three ChargePoint electric vehicle charging stations situated on the premises. The business owner reported that the vandalism resulted in smashed screens and severely damaged charging components, rendering the equipment inoperable.

Also read RCMP Apologizes After Failing to Search Devices of Teen Victim of Online Exploitation Group

The incident was discovered by the business owner after the overnight hours, with police determining that the damage occurred sometime between the late evening of November 19 and the early hours of November 20. The destruction of these units represents a substantial loss of functionality for a service that is increasingly vital for both local residents and visitors traveling through the area.

Police Appeal For Eyewitness Information

Const. Ash Puri of the West Kelowna RCMP emphasized the importance of the affected infrastructure, stating that the incident resulted in significant damage to resources relied upon by the community. Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the immediate vicinity during the relevant timeframe to come forward.

Advertisement

Law enforcement is particularly interested in obtaining any dash camera footage that may have captured the perpetrators or their vehicle during the overnight hours. Const. Puri noted that such visual evidence could be instrumental in identifying those responsible for the damage and ensuring they face appropriate consequences for their actions.

Impact On Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

The destruction of these ChargePoint stations directly impacts the accessibility of electric vehicle charging for drivers in the Okanagan. These stations serve as a critical link in the region's growing network of public charging options, supporting both daily commuters and tourists exploring British Columbia's natural attractions.

This event highlights the vulnerability of public utility infrastructure to criminal activity and raises concerns about the maintenance and security of essential services. The West Kelowna RCMP view this as more than just property damage, but as an attack on a resource that supports modern transportation needs and environmental sustainability efforts in the region.

Next Steps And Reporting Procedure

The West Kelowna RCMP have established a specific file number for this investigation, designated as 2026-75866. Individuals with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the police directly at 250-768-2880 and quote this file number to ensure their report is properly logged and tracked.

Advertisement

Police continue to appeal to the public for assistance in solving the crime. They encourage anyone with knowledge of the event or any relevant evidence to step forward, as their cooperation is essential for the successful resolution of the case and the potential recovery of the damaged equipment.