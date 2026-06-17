West Kelowna Family Evacuates as Wildfire Threatens Homes; Officials Warn of Severe Season

A family in West Kelowna had 45 minutes to evacuate as a wildfire burned near their home. The fire was later contained, but officials warned of worsening drought conditions and a potentially severe wildfire season ahead.

A West Kelowna family had just 45 minutes to gather their most cherished belongings after RCMP officers knocked on their door Tuesday, ordering them to evacuate as a wildfire advanced toward their home.

Joe Gluska, his wife, and their daughter live about a block from Kalamoir Regional Park, where the fire burned fiercely for much of the day before firefighters managed to halt its spread. The BC Wildfire Service reclassified the blaze as held at approximately 4:30 p.m., and the Central Okanagan regional emergency management centre downgraded an evacuation order for 357 properties about two hours later, allowing residents to return.

However, 742 properties remained under an evacuation alert, with around 1,600 people told to be ready to leave on short notice. Gluska described the frantic but orderly process of packing clothes, medical equipment, and a hard drive containing family photos. My wife and my daughter, we're fine. Everything else is just stuff, he said while the evacuation order was still in effect.

That's the most important thing, and everything else, we can deal with it. The fire, estimated at eight hectares, was discovered the same day provincial officials provided an update on British Columbia's wildfire outlook. They warned that spring showers and a slow start to the season were masking underlying drought conditions and the likelihood of increased fire activity.

Neal McLoughlin, superintendent for predictive services, noted that current drought patterns are worse than those recorded at the same time in the historic fire seasons of 2017, 2018, and 2021. West Kelowna was at the epicenter of a firestorm in 2023, when nearly 190 structures were destroyed and more than 30,000 people were evacuated across the central Okanagan region, prompting a provincewide state of emergency.

Gluska said his family had prepared a go-list of critical items after spending days under evacuation alert during the 2023 wildfire. Tuesday's evacuation went smoothly, he added, with officials far better prepared than three years ago. Even though there's a lot of nervous energy, it's not the nervousness of chaos, where you don't know what to do. This time, you know who to contact, and the fire department and emergency services are much better prepared.

The broader outlook remains troubling. McLoughlin stated that it is unlikely B.C. will receive enough rain to alleviate persistent drought, and just one or two weeks of summer heat could dry out surface-level fuels, making them susceptible to ignition, especially with the onset of lightning season. Vigorous fires that are difficult to control are expected across southern B.C. as the season peaks in July or August.

Meanwhile, a second fire burning out of control south of Kamloops forced the evacuation of one property. The Kullagh Creek wildfire spans 1.3 square kilometres and is anticipated to spread beyond its current perimeter. Dave Campbell, head of B.C.

's River Forecast Centre, noted that warm weather this spring has driven early snowmelt in southern B.C. , leaving rivers and streams at low levels for this time of year. Models show with near certainty that B.C. will experience hotter-than-normal temperatures over the next few months. Despite these challenges, officials expressed confidence in the province's readiness.

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar pointed to the wildfire service's year-round mitigation efforts and expanded use of night-vision technology to enable overnight operations. Our teams are ready to go in every corner of the province, he said, adding that hiring and training of firefighters began earlier than in previous years





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Wildfire Evacuation Drought British Columbia Emergency Preparedness

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