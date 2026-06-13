West Indies Stun Defending Champions New Zealand in Last-Ball T20 World Cup Thriller

The West Indies pulled off a major upset in the Women's T20 World Cup, defeating defending champions New Zealand by one wicket on the final ball. Shemaine Campbelle's emotional unbeaten 90 secured the win, while key dropped catches, including Hayley Matthews, proved costly for the White Ferns.

In a stunning start to the Women's T20 World Cup , defending champions New Zealand suffered a narrow defeat in their opening match against the West Indies in Southampton.

The contest went down to the very last ball, with the West Indies chasing down a target of 163 to win by a single wicket and with just one delivery to spare. The match was filled with dramatic twists, crucial moments of dropped catches, and an emotional milestone for West Indies veteran Shemaine Campbelle. Her unbeaten 90 runs were instrumental in guiding her team to a famous victory, marking her maiden T20 half-century in her 122nd match for the Windies.

The finish was incredibly tense, as New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine was handed the responsibility of defending six runs in the final over. With one run needed from the last two balls, Campbelle and the 20-year-old Jahzara Claxton sprinted a bye to secure the win, leaving the New Zealand players stunned and Campbelle in tears of joy.

The White Ferns, posting 162 for 6 in their 20 overs, had initially seemed to be in a commanding position after recovering from a concerning collapse. They had slumped from a solid 49 without loss to 56 for 3, sparking worries of another subpar total.

However, a series of useful partnerships helped them recover. Opener Izzy Gaze top-scored with 39 before Brooke Halliday contributed a quickfire 40 and Maddy Green added a vital 35 from the lower order. For the West Indies, pacer Aaliyah Alleyne was the standout bowler, returning impressive figures of 4 for 27. Yet, the innings total seemed set to be a defendable one, especially given New Zealand's deep bowling attack.

The match, however, pivoted dramatically during the chase, where a series of dropped catches proved horribly costly for the defending champions. New Zealand's bowlers, including the experienced Devine, did a decent job in the early stages, applying pressure and keeping the required run rate in check. The pivotal moment, however, came when Hayley Matthews, the star West Indian all-rounder, was dropped on just 9.

Matthews went on to score a crucial 48, anchoring the chase and laying the foundation for the late surge. This was not the only missed opportunity for the White Ferns, as several other chances were spilled in the field, allowing the West Indies' top order to build partnerships and steadily reduce the target. By the time Matthews was dismissed, the chase was firmly within the Windies' grasp.

Campbelle, who had batted patiently through the middle overs, ensured she remained at the crease to finish the game alongside the younger Claxton. The result sends a massive shockwave through the tournament, immediately complicating the group standings. While England remain the firm favorites to top Group B, the battle for the crucial second qualification spot is now a wide-open contest.

This victory provides the West Indies with a massive psychological boost and a huge statement of intent, while New Zealand now face a must-win scenario in their next game to keep their title defense alive





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cricket Women's T20 World Cup West Indies New Zealand Shemaine Campbelle Last-Ball Win Upset Sophie Devine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman killed in crash after eluding New Brunswick RCMPA New Brunswick woman is dead after eluding police throughout southeast New Brunswick earlier this week.

Read more »

Ottawa‑Gatineau Mosquito Surge Signals West Nile Virus AlertWith warmer, wetter conditions, the Ottawa‑Gatineau region sees a rise in mosquitoes and early signs of West Nile virus activity, prompting public health warnings and community action to reduce risks.

Read more »

NZ's Williamson retires from international cricketFormer New Zealand captain Kane Williamson retires from all international cricket with immediate effect.

Read more »

Could Ondrej Palat be a potential buyout candidate this summer?Palat was acquired by the New York Islanders from the New Jersey Devils in January.

Read more »