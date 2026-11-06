West Fraser Harvest and Eastern Slopes Protest Crowsnest Pass Fire Risk

West Fraser and Alberta Forestry defend 460-hectare Crowsnest Pass harvest as wildfire protection while Defenders of the Eastern Slopes protest for intergenerational forest management.

Protesters from the environmental group Defenders of the Eastern Slopes have maintained a six-week demonstration against a planned forestry operation in southwestern Alberta. The conflict centers on West Fraser's initiative to clear-cut approximately 460 hectares of forest land near Allison Creek within the Crowsnest Pass region. This ongoing standoff has drawn attention from local residents, government officials, and conservation authorities as both sides present their cases for land management in the area.

West Fraser and Defenders of the Eastern Slopes Conflict in Allison Creek

West Fraser has secured a temporary court injunction to proceed with its operations, which involves moving a bridge across Allison Creek to access the logging zone. Sgt. Mark Amatto, the Crowsnest Pass RCMP commander, confirmed that police and conservation officers are conducting routine patrols to ensure all parties remain peaceful and compliant with legal orders. Colin Smith, a community organizer for the Defenders of the Eastern Slopes, emphasized that their group intends to operate non-violently and has no desire to physically impede the company's work following the injunction.

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Alberta Forestry Defends Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program

Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen stated that the harvest aligns with the Community Hazardous Fuels Reduction (CHFR) program, which was established following wildfire risk analysis of more than 200 communities in the province. The government identified communities in the Allison Creek region, including Tecumseh and the municipality of Crowsnest Pass, as priority areas requiring immediate action. Loewen explained that the primary goal is to remove spruce and pine, which are the most volatile tree types, to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires near these populated zones.

West Fraser Hydrological Review and Environmental Standards

West Fraser maintains that its operations adhere to Alberta's robust regulatory framework, which includes specific provisions for protecting environmentally sensitive areas and water sources. The company commissioned a voluntary independent review to evaluate the hydrological impacts of the planned harvest, with results indicating minimal impact on the Allison Creek area. The company noted that any changes to streamflow are forecasted to be relatively small and that the forest's natural regrowth will further minimize environmental disruption over time.

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Defenders of the Eastern Slopes Demand Legislative Protection

Colin Smith argues that the proposed harvest is not the appropriate treatment, location, or scale for the long-term health of the Eastern Slopes ecosystem. The group is calling on the Alberta government to enact legislation that provides special protections and management practices for the region. Smith articulated a vision for intergenerational thinking that prioritizes water resources for the next one hundred years, asserting that the current approach fails to offer meaningful protection from wildfire risks while neglecting broader ecological stewardship.

Regulatory Framework and Future Forest Management in Alberta

West Fraser stated it is committed to undertaking the Allison Creek work to the highest environmental standards, with planning that includes monitoring conditions before and after the harvest. The company views this work as part of responsible stewardship within the existing regulatory structure provided by the provincial government. Meanwhile, the Defenders of the Eastern Slopes continue to build community support, seeking to shift the narrative toward a new vision for managing the forests of the Eastern Slopes that balances immediate safety needs with long-term environmental preservation.