Wesgroup Properties Launches Canada's First Try Before You Buy Program for New Development on Vancouver's Commercial Drive

Wesgroup Properties introduces a groundbreaking Try Before You Buy program for its ACE development, allowing qualified buyers to spend a weekend experiencing the home and neighbourhood before purchasing. This first-of-its-kind initiative in Vancouver emphasizes the vibrancy of Commercial Drive and includes a tailored welcome package with local perks. Eligibility requires mortgage pre-approval and survey completion. The 61-home project features high-end finishes and community amenities, with prices starting in the high $500,000s.

Wesgroup Properties has launched a pioneering Try Before You Buy program for its new ACE development on Commercial Drive in Vancouver, offering qualified prospective buyers the chance to spend a weekend at the suite and experience the building amenities and neighbourhood before committing to a purchase.

This initiative, the first of its kind in the Vancouver new development market, aims to provide an immersive experience that goes beyond viewing floor plans and showrooms. To be eligible, buyers must be pre-approved for a mortgage from a recognized banking partner and complete an eligibility survey. The company will screen applications and invite only those who are the best fit due to limited availability.

Selected participants receive a customized welcome package with recommendations and gift cards for local restaurants, shops, and experiences on Commercial Drive, along with dedicated time to discuss their purchase timeline and lifestyle with the sales team. The program underscores the vibrant character of the Commercial Drive neighbourhood, known for its restaurants, cafés, shops, and art and culture spaces, which are best appreciated through firsthand experience.

ACE is located at 1680 E 12th Ave, featuring 61 homes with one to three bedrooms starting from the high $500,000s. The homes are designed to reflect the neighbourhood's personality, with amenities such as minimalist cabinery, leather drawer pulls, herringbone tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, heated bathroom floors, and high-efficiency heating and cooling. Building amenities include a ground-floor work hub, a multimedia lounge, and a European-style inner courtyard with outdoor dining and BBQ areas.

Wesgroup Properties brings over 70 years of experience and has built more than 10,000 homes across the Lower Mainland. The Try Before You Buy program is now active, and inquiries can be directed to the ACE sales team via email at homes@acebywesgroup.ca or by calling 604-571-9904





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Vancouver Real Estate New Development Try Before You Buy Commercial Drive ACE Development Wesgroup Properties Experiential Marketing Pre-Approval Home Buying Neighbourhood Experience

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