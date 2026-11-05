Wendy's rejects $1.4 billion buyout bid and adopts poison pill plan

Wendy's rejected a $1.4 billion buyout offer from an activist investor group led by Nelson Peltz and adopted a poison pill plan to block a hostile takeover. The company said the bid substantially undervalues it.

Wendy's rejected a $1.4 billion buyout bid and adopted a poison pill plan to block a hostile takeover. The offer came from activist investor Nelson Peltz and his partners.

Wendy's Rejects Peltz Buyout Bid

Wendy's said the bid was too low. The independent director committee unanimously rejected the offer. It concluded the bid substantially undervalues Wendy's. The company did not say what valuation it would accept.

Also read Wendy’s rejects Trian-led buyout offer, adopts ‘poison pill’ plan

The buyout offer was made last Wednesday. Wendy's shares jumped 14 percent that day on news of the bid. The stock rose more than 2 percent Thursday after the rejection and earnings report. Peltz's Trian Fund Management and other partners hold 16.3 percent of Wendy's shares.

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That stake gives the group influence over any potential deal. The group could acquire more shares, which would trigger the poison pill. Wendy's adopted a shareholder rights plan, a so-called poison pill. It grants all shareholders except the hostile bidder the right to buy discounted shares.

Poison Pill Blocks Hostile Takeover

The plan automatically triggers if a person or group owns 15 percent or more of Wendy's shares. It will stay in place for one year. The poison pill is designed to dilute the holdings of any hostile bidder. It makes it more expensive and difficult for an acquirer to gain control without board approval.

Wendy's said the plan protects the company and its shareholders from takeover attempts that do not pay a proper premium. Wendy's reported better than expected third quarter results on Thursday. The company's shares rose more than 2 percent following the earnings report and the rejection. The stock closed higher on Thursday.

The rejection and poison pill come as Wendy's faces pressure from activist investors. The company has struggled like other fast food chains as lower-income customers cut down on visits. Wendy's raised prices to combat rising labor, food and packaging costs. The company has not commented on what specific changes it might make in response to the investor pressure.

Activist Investors Face New Pressure

Wendy's did not say whether it would engage with Peltz or his partners after rejecting the offer. Peltz and Trian Fund Management have not publicly commented on the rejection or the poison pill. It is unclear whether they will continue to pursue a deal or take other actions. Peltz is a well-known activist investor who has previously pushed for changes at other food and consumer companies.

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His Trian Fund Management has a history of taking stakes in companies and advocating for operational improvements or strategic alternatives. The news comes amid a broader trend of activist investors pushing for changes at restaurant chains and other consumer companies. Wendy's is the latest to face such pressure. The company did not disclose further details about the committee's decision or the terms of the offer.

Wendy's did not say whether it would seek shareholder approval for the plan. The investor group's 16.3 percent stake is above the 15 percent threshold that triggers the poison pill. The plan could be triggered if the group does not reduce its stake or if it acquires more shares. The poison pill would then allow other shareholders to buy discounted shares, diluting the investor group's stake.

Wendy's Faces Rising Costs And Lower Visits

Wendy's is a major fast food chain with thousands of locations globally. The company has faced rising costs for labor, food and packaging in recent years. Like other chains, it has raised menu prices, which has led some lower-income customers to reduce visits. Rising costs and changing consumer behavior have pressured margins.

Wendy's continues to operate amid a challenging environment for fast food chains. The buyout bid valued Wendy's at $1.4 billion. The company rejected the offer, saying it was insufficient. The investor group already holds a significant stake, giving it influence over any potential deal.

The poison pill is designed to prevent the group from gaining control without board approval. Such plans give the board time to evaluate offers and negotiate better terms, and can deter bidders who are not willing to negotiate with the board.