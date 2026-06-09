Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Must-Win Game 3 Victory Over Knicks

Victor Wembanyama scores 32 points as San Antonio avoids 3-0 hole, cutting New York's NBA Finals lead to 2-1 and ending the Knicks' 13-game winning streak.

Victor Wembanyama delivered a historic performance in his first NBA Finals victory, scoring 32 points with eight rebounds and six assists to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the New York Knicks 115-111 on Monday night.

The win at Madison Square Garden cut the Knicks' series lead to 2-1 and ended New York's 13-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA postseason history. The Spurs avoided a 3-0 deficit, which no team has ever overcome in the Finals, and now have new life as the series shifts back to San Antonio for Game 4 on Wednesday.

Wembanyama's dominance was evident from the opening tip, as he threw down dunks for San Antonio's first two baskets and helped the Spurs build a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter. The rookie sensation finished 12 of 20 from the field and also dished out crucial assists, demonstrating the all-around game that has made him the face of the league's next generation.

His performance in the fourth quarter was particularly vital, as he scored 10 points in the final frame to fend off a late Knicks rally led by Jalen Brunson. The game was a back-and-forth affair that finally brought the NBA Finals to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 1999. New York had not lost since April 23 and seemed poised to take a commanding 3-0 lead, but the Spurs refused to fold.

Stephon Castle added 23 points and De'Aaron Fox hit critical shots down the stretch, including a 3-pointer with 1:53 left that put San Antonio up 111-104. Castle then sealed the victory with two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining after OG Anunoby's 3-pointer had cut the deficit to two. Brunson finished with 32 points and Anunoby had 28 for the Knicks, but their efforts were not enough to overcome Wembanyama's brilliance and the inspired play of the Spurs' supporting cast.

The Knicks also missed an opportunity to move within one win of their first championship since 1973, when they won in five games over the Los Angeles Lakers. The series now takes on a dramatically different complexion. The Spurs, who lost the first two games at home, have regained home-court advantage and can tie the series with another win in Game 4. If they succeed, they would return to San Antonio for Game 5 with momentum on their side.

No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series, but the Spurs have proven they are capable of beating the Knicks on the road. Wembanyama's ability to dominate on both ends of the floor, combined with the improved play of Castle and Fox, gives San Antonio a fighting chance. For the Knicks, the loss is a stark reminder that even the hottest streaks can end at the worst possible time.

They will need to regroup and find a way to contain Wembanyama, who is averaging 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in the series. The atmosphere at the Garden was electric, but the sold-out crowd left disappointed, waiting at least until Game 6 for a potential clincher at home. The series continues Wednesday night in New York, with the Knicks hoping to regain their winning form and the Spurs seeking to even the odds





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