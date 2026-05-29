Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Game 7 Victory over Thunder with Dominant Performance

Victor Wembanyama scores 28 points and adds 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks as the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102 to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference finals. The 22-year-old center's calm demeanor and defensive impact stifle MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who shoots just 15 points on 18 shots.

Thursday night, a group of enthusiastic nuns in white habits and team gear gathered in the corridors of Frost Bank Center. The Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco have made this journey before, bringing prayers and positive energy for their beloved San Antonio Spurs .

Victor Wembanyama, though not a practicing Catholic, has studied Buddhism and shares values of discipline, mental fortitude, compassion, and humility with the religious order. These qualities proved essential as the 7-foot-4 center faced his first playoff elimination game. The sisters made their presence felt not through loud cheers but through peaceful silence. When Wembanyama hit his second three-pointer early in the game, forcing a timeout from Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, he walked back calmly despite teammate Keldon Johnson's exuberant screams.

Later, with only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander between him and the basket, Wembanyama chose a soft floater over a powerful dunk. He finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks in 28 minutes, leaving the game with nine minutes remaining as the Spurs secured a series-tying win. Wembanyama credited consistency and trust in the basketball gods for the performance. The Spurs evened the Western Conference finals at 3-3, setting up a decisive Game 7.

This will be the 12th meeting of the season between the two teams, creating deep familiarity. However, San Antonio holds a defensive advantage, having frustrated Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the series. The reigning MVP managed only 15 points on 18 shots in Game 6, with no other Thunder player scoring in double figures. Over the last four games, Gilgeous-Alexander has missed 44 of 69 field goal attempts, as Spurs defenders effectively contested his drives and limited his trips to the free-throw line.

Oklahoma City also dealt with injuries, as Jalen Williams returned from a hamstring issue but looked sluggish and out of rhythm. Key reserve Ajay Mitchell remained sidelined, depriving the Thunder of a reliable ball-handler and scorer.

Meanwhile, Lu Dort, the Thunder's best defender, shot just 18.2% from three-point range in the series. Wembanyama's growth has been the central story, as he has adapted to double teams, ball screens, and increased physicality. He has functioned as a screener, play initiator, finisher, rebounder, and defensive anchor. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson praised Wembanyama's will and intent to leave his imprint on the game, noting his desire to meet the moment despite being only 22 years old.

Johnson emphasized that Wembanyama is comfortable with responsibility and attacks every possession with the right approach, regardless of outcomes. As the Spurs prepare for Game 7, the combination of Wembanyama's emerging dominance, defensive discipline, and home-court advantage gives them a fighting chance against a formidable Thunder team





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