Three arrested in Markham after police find clandestine drug lab and seize $639,000 in narcotics

York Regional Police arrested three Markham residents and seized drugs worth an estimated $639,000 after discovering a clandestine drug lab inside a home near Jeremy and Fred Varley drives on Oct. 23. The operation, run online under the name Buddha Boys, also led to the recovery of $100,000 in cash, ammunition and a conducted energy weapon.

Three people have been arrested after a clandestine drug lab was discovered inside a home in Markham, Ont. , last month, and drugs worth nearly $640,000 were seized, York Regional Police say.

Officers Dismantle Markham Drug Lab

The investigation began on Oct. 23 when officers responded to a welfare call at a residence in the area of Jeremy and Fred Varley drives. Shortly after arriving, officers located evidence consistent with the production and distribution of controlled substances in a lab setting. As officers and fire officials worked together to safely dismantle the makeshift laboratory, police said they uncovered a vast array of controlled substances and paraphernalia.

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The seized items included 12,962 packages of cannabis edibles, 209 grams of THC vaping cartridges, 26 kilograms of loose cannabis edibles, eight kilograms of dried cannabis and 18 kilograms of psylocibin powder. Authorities estimate the total street value of the seized drugs is approximately $639,000, highlighting the significant financial scale of the criminal operation. Investigators learned that the distribution of the drugs produced at the residence was conducted primarily online under the name Buddha Boys.

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The drugs produced were sold by illegitimate websites that mailed or delivered the orders, police said. Beyond the narcotics, police also recovered ammunition, a conducted energy weapon and $100,000 in cash. These findings indicate the suspects were prepared to protect their illicit trade and manage significant cash flows from their sales. In a news release issued Friday, police said they arrested three suspects: 41-year-old Joseph Li, 39-year-old Yuan Lin, and 39-year-old Michelle Li, all from Markham.

Suspects Face Multiple Drug Offences

They have been charged with several drug-related offences, including possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession for the purpose of trafficking. The successful resolution of this case demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated police responses to welfare calls that reveal underlying criminal activity. By acting on the initial welfare check, officers were able to prevent further distribution of dangerous substances and dismantle a significant drug operation.

The community remains safer following the removal of these materials and the arrest of the individuals involved.