Welcome and Updates from Bored Panda

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Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! We value your inbox – it's free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. keeps going, and this new post brings readers to the next chapter of Sally’s unusual life. In Jejo S.’s comic universe, a human girl ends up being raised by an alien family that sees her less as an equal and more as a beloved, slightly baffling little creature. That role reversal is what gives the series its charm, turning everyday family situations into something much stranger and a lot funnier. Part of what makes these comics so easy to get hooked on is that they don’t rely on one joke alone. Alongside the visual humor and oddball sci-fi setting, there’s an ongoing story that keeps expanding with each new installment. This next batch adds more funny interactions, more unexpected turns, and more reasons to keep following Sally and the wonderfully weird world around her.\I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.\I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real. Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.\Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mate





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