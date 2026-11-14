Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy pill helps patients lose 6.2% of body weight in three months

Real-world data shows patients on Novo Nordisk's daily Wegovy pill lost an average of 6.2 per cent of body weight over three months. The results, presented at ObesityWeek, come as Novo seeks to stay ahead of Eli Lilly in the oral obesity treatment race.

Patients who stayed on Novo Nordisk's daily Wegovy pill lost an average of 6.2 per cent of their body weight over three months, according to real-world data presented at the ObesityWeek conference in Washington.

The pill, launched in January, has helped Novo regain some ground lost to Eli Lilly. The Danish drugmaker is trying to stay ahead of its U.S. rival in the race for oral obesity treatments. Novo's Chief Scientific Officer Martin Holst Lange said in an interview that the real-world data was encouraging. He said it broadly replicated the findings of 5.5 per cent weight loss at 12 weeks seen in Novo's late-stage trial for the pill.

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Wegovy Pill Weight Loss Results

Study participants started taking the pill between January 5 and February 7, 2026. They lost an average of 6.3 kg (13.9 pounds) from a baseline weight of 103.0 kg (227 pounds), Novo said. About three-fifths of participants lost at least 5 per cent of their weight. Roughly one in six lost at least 10 per cent.

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The analysis covered 5,872 adults on the Ro telehealth platform who had never taken a weight-loss drug. All had stayed on the pill for the full three months. Novo Nordisk's fortunes have declined significantly since it became Europe's most valuable listed company. That rise followed the 2021 launch of its injectable weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

Its stock has plummeted over 70 per cent from its peak. Lilly surpassed Novo to take the lead in the obesity-drug market. According to company presentations earlier this month, oral treatments now represent roughly a third of U.S. obesity prescriptions. Novo has secured over 80 per cent of new oral prescriptions.

Novo Nordisk Oral Weight Loss Data

The company in September said separate real-world data showed patients who switched from weight-loss injections to Novo's pill continued to lose weight. Oral Wegovy, known chemically as semaglutide, led to about a 14 per cent reduction in body weight over 64 weeks. Eli Lilly's obesity pill Foundayo led to about an 11 per cent reduction over 72 weeks, separate studies have shown. The latest real-world findings add to evidence that the oral form of Wegovy can deliver meaningful weight loss.

They also come as Novo works to defend its position in a rapidly growing market. Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in London. Editing by Tomasz Janowski.