Wei Wai Kum Chief Warns of Possible Summer Civil Disobedience if Province Advances K’omoks Treaty

Chief Chris Roberts of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation says the province must pause Bill 20, the K’omoks Treaty legislation, or his community will resort to protests and disruptions this summer, citing overlapping land claims and fears of lost title rights.

Chief Chris Roberts of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation issued a stark warning on Thursday that his community may resort to civil disobedience this summer if the provincial government does not suspend the approval process for the neighbouring K’omoks First Nation's treaty.

Roberts, who leads the Wei Wai Kum people in Campbell River, said his remarks were intended to underscore the urgency of the situation rather than to incite confrontation. He explained that his nation has already staged a peaceful march through the streets of Campbell River, even entering the BC Ferries terminal, to draw public attention to overlapping land claims that the Wei Wai Kum say are being ignored by both the province and the K’omoks Nation.

"Our aim is to avoid any escalation and achieve a civil, peaceful resolution," Roberts told CHEK News, adding that his people feel angry and disappointed that their concerns have not been addressed. The controversy centres on Bill 20, the legislative vehicle for the K’omoks Treaty, which was signed by the provincial government and the K’omoks Nation in April and is now awaiting final passage in the Legislative Assembly in Victoria.

The Wei Wai Kum argue that the K’omoks treaty claims territory that is part of the Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ (Wei Wai Kum) ancestral lands, creating a direct overlap that threatens their title and governance rights. In a press release issued on Monday, the Wei Wai Kum warned of "additional demonstrations and exercises of rights, title and governance" if Bill 20 proceeds without pause.

The notice was directed at government agencies and commercial operators in the Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Territory, including BC Hydro facilities in the Campbell River watershed, users of the Island Highway, and vessels navigating Discovery Passage, Seymour Narrows and other maritime corridors that have been stewarded by the Wei Wai Kum for millennia.

"The highway through Campbell River and the marine routes are vital corridors for cruise ships and cargo carriers," Roberts said, "and any disruption would have immediate economic consequences for the region. " Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Spencer Chandra‑Herbert responded by emphasizing that the K’omoks Treaty is the result of decades of collaborative work involving federal, provincial and First Nations partners.

He noted that the province has been consulting with all First Nations that have overlapping territories since 2008, and that the treaty still requires several steps before full ratification, including federal legislation and a subsequent implementation period. The minister dismissed calls for a "180‑day pause" on the treaty legislation as "ill‑informed" and suggested that the two‑year window after provincial enactment provides sufficient time for reconciliation efforts.

However, Wei Wai Kum leaders remain sceptical. Fifteen‑year‑old community member Kyler John‑Cliffe expressed personal worry that the treaty could erode their title rights: "I would like to say that the treaty has definitely affected our people and it’s going to affect us because we’re worried we’re going to lose title rights to our land.

" Nancy Hendersen, another Wei Wai Kum representative, urged the K’omoks Nation to return to the negotiating table: "We do not want to be argumentative about it. We feel strongly that K’omoks needs to come to the table so we can both negotiate in a fair and equitable manner.

" As the provincial legislature prepares to vote on Bill 20, the Wei Wai Kum have signaled that they will not remain passive. Their stated intention is to organise further protests and legal actions if the treaty is passed without a pause, potentially targeting key infrastructure such as the Island Highway and marine routes that are essential to the regional economy.

The standoff highlights the broader challenges of reconciling overlapping Indigenous land claims in British Columbia, a province where dozens of treaties are still being negotiated and many First Nations assert historic rights to lands that are also claimed by neighbouring nations





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Wei Wai Kum K’Omoks Treaty Bill 20 Civil Disobedience Overlapping Land Claims

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