Weekly Roundup: Weather, Tech Exhibitions, and Political Controversies Dominate Canadian Headlines

This summary covers major stories including a table tennis tournament in Ottawa, heavy rains in Calgary, an EV exhibition in Regina, and various political and safety issues across Canada. It also notes international items such as a whale necropsy and volcanic research.

The Champlain Table Tennis Club in Ottawa recently held the first-ever Marty Supreme Cup , a tournament that brought together players from across the region to compete in honor of a beloved local figure.

The event, held on Sunday May 31, 2026, was captured by photographer Josh Marano for CTV News Ottawa. According to club organizers, the cup aims to celebrate both sportsmanship and community spirit, with participants ranging from youth to seniors. The club has been a pillar of the Ottawa table tennis scene for years, and this new tournament adds to its legacy of fostering talent and camaraderie.

The rain throughout the day did little to dampen the enthusiasm of players and spectators alike, who gathered to enjoy a day of fierce yet friendly competition. The Marty Supreme Cup is expected to become an annual fixture, with plans to expand participation in future years.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, heavy rain has begun to lash the city, and meteorologists warn that there is plenty more to come through Monday and Tuesday. City experts are monitoring the situation closely, urging residents to prepare for potential flooding and other weather-related hazards. The prolonged downpour is part of a larger weather system affecting much of the Prairies, with some areas already experiencing swollen rivers and saturated ground.

Emergency services have been placed on standby, and the city has opened sandbag distribution centers for homeowners in low-lying neighborhoods. Officials are also reminding citizens to avoid driving through flooded roads and to stay informed through official channels. This early-season deluge highlights concerns about climate change and urban drainage capacity, issues that many Canadian municipalities are grappling with. In Regina, an exhibition showcasing electric vehicles, bikes, and technology recently took place, drawing tech enthusiasts and environmentally conscious citizens.

The event featured the latest innovations in sustainable transport, from high-performance EVs to compact e-bikes designed for urban commuting. Attendees had the opportunity to test-drive vehicles and speak directly with manufacturers about the future of green mobility. Organizers emphasized the importance of such exhibitions in promoting adoption of cleaner technologies and raising public awareness about incentives and infrastructure. The exhibition also included workshops on home charging solutions and the environmental benefits of switching to electric.

It reflects a broader trend in Canada toward reducing carbon emissions and investing in renewable energy. Turning to the top stories of the week, several developments captured national attention. A family in Ontario was left shaken after a daring daytime break-in, prompting a review of neighborhood watch programs. The Attorney General has been asked to examine comments made by Premier Doug Ford regarding the notwithstanding clause, a move that has sparked debate over provincial-federal relations.

In another case, an illegal online cannabis shop was shut down after a lengthy investigation, underscoring regulatory challenges in the burgeoning market. Two Ontario trappers faced fines after a neglected bear and wolf carcasses were discovered, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of wildlife regulations. In Saanich, parents have rallied to demand action after the removal of a crosswalk near Colquitz Middle School raised serious safety fears.

The school board is now under pressure to reinstate the crossing or implement alternative safety measures. In Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith pushed back against remarks from the Manitoba premier amid growing controversy over a prospective referendum question on resource rights. The dispute underscores ongoing tensions between provinces over energy policy and federal authority.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre declared that the recession is real and called for an emergency debate in Parliament, accusing the government of mismanaging the economy. His statement comes amid rising inflation and concerns about a slowdown. On a cultural note, a Long Island beach played a surprising role in launching Marilyn Monroe's career; new historical research reveals that early photoshoots there helped her gain initial recognition.

In lifestyle news, experts advise against discarding old phones, suggesting three simple changes can lead to a more meaningful digital life. Finally, a dead humpback whale that washed ashore in Denmark will undergo a necropsy next week to determine cause of death, while scientists warn that a violent volcanic eruption might have inadvertently revealed a new method to tackle a potent greenhouse gas. This roundup illustrates the diversity of news-from local events to global environmental concerns-that shapes public discourse





ctvottawa / 🏆 29. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Champlain Table Tennis Club Marty Supreme Cup Calgary Rain Electric Vehicle Exhibition Regina Tech Show Ontario Break-In Attorney General Review Illegal Cannabis Shop Trappers Fined Saanich Crosswalk Danielle Smith Manitoba Referendum Poilievre Recession Marilyn Monroe Digital Wellness Humpback Whale Denmark Necropsy Volcanic Greenhouse Gas

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