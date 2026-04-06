Weekend Fires, Illegal Hunting, and Other Canadian News Highlights

A summary of recent Canadian news events, including fire incidents, wildlife crime, development projects, infrastructure issues, political developments, and entertainment news. Includes updates on health recalls, sports, and consumer trends. Also covers international events.

Regina fire crews responded to multiple incidents over the weekend, including a significant fire where a cat was rescued. Details of the other fires are still emerging, with investigations ongoing to determine the causes and assess the extent of the damage. Firefighters worked diligently to contain the blazes and prevent further spread, ensuring the safety of residents. In other news, a U.S.

man was penalized with a hefty fine of nearly $29,000 and a 10-year ban from hunting in Ontario for unlawfully killing a moose. Authorities are actively pursuing cases of wildlife poaching, and these severe penalties serve as a deterrent to potential offenders. Meanwhile, a new pub is slated to open in a historic building, while a developer awaits the go-ahead to construct two 15-storey apartment buildings. This reflects the ongoing development and revitalization efforts underway in the city. Also, a transport truck veered into oncoming traffic on Highway 403, prompting a response from the Ontario Provincial Police. The cause of the collision is under investigation, and authorities are assessing any resulting injuries or property damage. These various incidents highlight the diverse range of events that capture the attention of emergency services and the local authorities within Canada and it's varying locations. \In British Columbia, a Conservative leadership candidate was fined for a late payment of a $40,000 fee, underscoring the importance of adhering to campaign finance regulations. Additionally, a couple's attempt to persuade a tribunal that their neighbors' trees constituted a 'continuous nuisance' was unsuccessful, indicating the complexities involved in property disputes. Authorities are working with numerous departments to establish a clearer understanding of events. An active investigation is also underway on Byng Road. Further afield, leaders have reported the discovery of backpacks filled with explosives near a Serbia-Hungary gas pipeline, prompting concerns about infrastructure security and potential threats. OPEC+ has agreed to increase oil output once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, signaling adjustments in global oil supply and pricing dynamics. Another ongoing investigation has been announced over at the Manitoba hospitals which have reported multiple deaths linked to wait times. In the world of business, the CFIA announced recalls for salads, cheeses, and meal kits due to listeria concerns. \In the entertainment sector, major sponsors have dropped Kanye West from London gigs, and the PM has voiced concern, revealing the backlash surrounding his controversial statements. Ye, however, attempted a comeback with a sold-out concert in the L.A. area, with support from Lauryn Hill. In the realm of sports, Tatum and Brown led the Celtics to a victory over the Raptors. A French appeals court confirmed prison sentences for three ex-Grenoble rugby players for rape. Also, pet rabbits are reportedly roaming the streets of Saskatoon. A Chilean zoo organized an Easter egg hunt with treats for the animals. The week's weather forecast is now available. Regarding space exploration, the Artemis mission is on track to break the record set by Apollo 13 during a lunar flyby. Several shopping-related articles are also making rounds. These cover topics like the best advent calendars for 2025, a review of Canadian shampoo and conditioner, gift ideas, a smart laundry basket, popular Amazon Canada items from October, budget-friendly beauty products, Korean skincare finds, and last-minute beauty discounts. The Shopping Trends team is separate from the CTV News journalists, and the Shopping Trends team may earn a commission when users shop through their links. These various stories show the scope of the Canadian news that has recently been revealed and show the major highlights





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U.S. man fined nearly $29K, gets 10-year Ontario hunting ban for illegal moose killWisconsin man fined $28,750 and banned from hunting in Ontario for 10 years after being found guility of illegally killing a moose near Pickle Lake, Ont.

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‘Propane fires only’: Campground takes preventative measures after Mount Underwood wildfireAs Islanders enter the first long weekend of spring 2026, a popular campground is making campers aware of some changes triggered by last year's out of control Mount Underwood fire.

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U.S. Hunter Fined and Banned for Illegal Moose Hunt in OntarioA U.S. man from Wisconsin was fined $28,750 and received a 10-year hunting ban in Ontario after being found guilty of illegally shooting a moose from a road, lacking a valid cow tag, and fleeing the province.

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Canadian News Roundup: Hockeyville, Emergencies, and Weekend EventsA summary of recent Canadian and international news events including Taber, Alberta winning Kraft Hockeyville, power outages in Quebec, Easter weekend closures in Montreal, and recalls for food products due to listeria. Other stories include a police investigation in Edson, a Halifax apartment fire, and the Manitoba hospital wait times issue. International news covers sports, entertainment, and environmental events.

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