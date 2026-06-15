Week 13 Fantasy Baseball Pitching Matchup Breakdown and Streamer Targets

Analyzing Week 13's pitcher-hitter dynamics for fantasy baseball, highlighting teams with favorable righty/lefty matchups, streaming hitter picks, and notable player performances and injuries impacting roster decisions.

Week 13 presents a mixed landscape for fantasy baseball managers, with several teams facing advantageous pitcher matchups . The Mariners encounter a righty-heavy slate against the Orioles and Red Sox , creating streaming opportunities for certain hitters.

Meanwhile, the Athletics and Angels project to face predominantly right-handed starters, making players like Carlos Cortes, Jeff McNeil, Wade Meckler, and Nolan Schanuel valuable pickups. The Orioles and Red Sox also face all right-handed starters, boosting Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, Jesús Sánchez, and Yohendrick Piñango. The Rangers' six games against righties fire up Joc Pederson. Behind the plate, Will Smith's injury elevates Dalton Rushing, whose hard-hit profile and barrel rate make him a short-term catcher option.

Kody Clemens emerges as a strong-side platoon bat with increased stolen base chances and power potential, projecting for 20 homers and 10+ steals. Matt McLain's recent surge includes three homers and three steals, though his .278 average may regress. Paul Goldschmidt, now playing daily due to Yankees injuries, offers a medium-depth value despite declining contact and barrel rates, buoyed by favorable matchups against the White Sox and Reds.

Teams like the Marlins, Cardinals, and White Sox excel in K-BB% and SIERA, while the Astros, Rays, Padres, and Rangers struggle, suggesting potential regression. The Angels' lefty starters Eduardo Rodríguez and Jeffrey Springs limit their righty-heavy streamers, and Max Scherzer and Trey Yesavage represent tough matchups for Red Sox hitters. Overall, Week 13 demands strategic pitcher alignment and playing time monitoring for optimal fantasy returns





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Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Pitcher Matchups Streamer Hitters K-BB% SIERA Athletics Angels Orioles Red Sox Rangers Dalton Rushing Kody Clemens Matt Mclain Paul Goldschmidt Colton Cowser

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