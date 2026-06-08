Week 12 MLB Fantasy Baseball Pitching Report and Hitter Streamers

A comprehensive analysis of MLB pitching staffs and hitter matchups for Week 12, focusing on streaming strategies, player performances, and roster moves for fantasy baseball leagues.

The Houston Astros ' pitching staff presents an interesting case in Major League Baseball this week. Despite maintaining a commendably low strikeout-to-walk percentage (K-BB%), the Astros have relied on a low batting average on balls in play (BABIP) and a high strand rate to suppress run scoring.

Advanced metrics such as expected ERA (xERA) and Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) align with the underlying strikeout and walk data, suggesting that the team's success is not built on dominant stuff but rather on some degree of defensive support and sequencing luck. This combination indicates that opposing hitters might be more streamable against the Astros' pitching than traditional surface stats would suggest until the team's underlying numbers regress toward their indicators.

For fantasy baseball managers, this means prioritizing hitters facing Houston in matchups, especially in points-based leagues where counting stats are accumulated. In contrast, the Cincinnati Reds' pitching staff has performed poorly across multiple key categories, including K-BB%, walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP), and barrel rate (the percentage of batted balls hit with optimal exit velocity and launch angle).

These struggles are reflected in their brutal xERA and SIERA, confirming that the poor performance is supported by the underlying contact quality. This makes Reds' pitchers generally untrustworthy for fantasy streaming, while their opponents' hitters become enticing targets for the week ahead. The Reds' upcoming schedule features six games, consistent with the majority of MLB teams in Week 12, with only the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners playing a seven-game slate.

The Orioles' lineup is strategically positioned for a productive week, facing exclusively right-handed starting pitchers across their seven games. This righty-heavy schedule plays into the hands of several Orioles hitters, particularly those who excel against right-handers. Early in the week, the Orioles will encounter a challenging three-game set against the Seattle Mariners, but the pitching matchups include Griffin Canning, Randy Vasquez, and Walker Buehler as the Padres' representatives in a later series.

The Orioles' right-handed batters should be heavily featured in fantasy lineups. Players like Colton Cowser, who possesses a combination of power and speed, may see consistent playing time and could provide a boost in categories such as home runs, stolen bases, and runs batted in. Cowser's skill set is well-suited to exploit the right-handed pitching expected this week. For the Seattle Mariners, the schedule also appears favorable.

They project to face six right-handed starting pitchers in Week 12, and they are slated to play two series against teams whose pitching staffs rank among the bottom five in pitcher-adjusted quality scores. This suggests a high probability of offensive production. The toughest pitching matchups for the Mariners' hitters will likely be Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, and Cade Cavalli, but even those may not be prohibitive given the overall weakness of the opposition.

Mariners hitters who are strong against right-handed pitching, such as Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley, are prime streaming options. Raley, in particular, has been in excellent form since May 1, showcasing power with an 11.2% barrel rate and a .274 batting average, though his high strikeout rate (22.2% swinging-strike) introduces volatility.

The Colorado Rockies' hitters have a promising week ahead, with three games at home (where the park is hitter-friendly) followed by three games in Las Vegas against the Oakland Athletics' weak pitching staff. The Rockies project to see four right-handed starters, which should benefit their right-handed bats. The Athletics, despite playing all six games in the hitter-friendly Las Vegas environment, will face three left-handed starters, which reduces the appeal of their strong-side platoon options.

Players like Carlos Cortes, who typically sits against left-handers, will see fewer opportunities, making him less valuable for the week. In roster news, the Pittsburgh Pirates have settled on Spencer Horwitz as their primary leadoff hitter. Since May 24, Horwitz has batted leadoff in 12 of 14 games, only being moved when facing a left-handed starter. Horwitz is a valuable asset in batting average and on-base percentage leagues due to his excellent plate discipline.

He boasts an 87.3% contact rate, a low 5.2% swinging-strike rate, and a career .387 on-base percentage. His barrel rate of 5.5% is near league average. The Pirates' Week 12 schedule includes matchups against Eric Lauer, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Wrobleski, Tyler Phillips, Sandy Alcantara, and Braxton Garrett. While Ohtani and Wrobleski present tough challenges, the overall slate is favorable enough to consider adding or streaming Horwitz for his contributions to average and OBP.

Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles remains a rostered player in many leagues despite his recent return from the injured list in mid-May. His high roster percentage indicates that fantasy managers are optimistic about his playing time and production. Since returning, Holliday has started against four of eight left-handed starters, suggesting he may earn everyday playing time rather than a platoon role.

In a small 2026 sample, Holliday has shown a 13.8% walk rate, a 70.9% contact rate, and a 12.4% swinging-strike rate, though his walk rate is higher and contact rate lower compared to previous years. His power is mediocre with a career 5.2% barrel rate, but his speed is legit, with a 20% stolen base opportunity rate after 17% in 2025.

With the Orioles facing all right-handed starters for their seven games, Holliday should see ample opportunities and could be a reliable source of power and speed in shallower formats. Following Elly De La Cruz's injured list placement, the Cincinnati Reds promoted infielder Edwin Arroyo from Triple-A. Arroyo has a minor league profile featuring power and speed, with 11 home runs and nine stolen bases in 2026 at Triple-A. He demonstrated an 81.1% contact rate in the minors but also displayed aggressiveness, with a 37.8% chase rate and a 10.2% swinging-strike rate.

His barrel rate at Triple-A was 5.3%, below average, suggesting his future power may be limited. Stolen bases appear more projectable than home runs in his skill set. For fantasy managers in medium or deep leagues seeking upside, Arroyo is a speculative add. His immediate playing time and role will be determined by the Reds' defensive alignments and his performance, but his combination of speed and some power makes him an intriguing option for those willing to take a risk.

Finally, the news text concludes with a personal note about Vaughn Grissom, indicating that previous optimism about his performance has not materialized as expected. This serves as a reminder that player evaluations can change quickly based on actual results and that streaming and roster decisions should be based on current data and trends rather than preseason expectations or past reputation





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Baseball Fantasy Baseball MLB Streaming Pitchers Hitters Matchups Week 12 Astros Reds Orioles Mariners Rockies Athletics Pirates Horwitz Holliday Arroyo Raley Cowser

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