Wedding Stories and Objections

A collection of personal stories and anecdotes about weddings, including unexpected objections, exes showing up, and unconventional confessions.

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Your account isn’t active yet. We’ve emailed you an activation link. Please check your inbox and click the link to activate your account Join our newsletter for the best content We value your inbox – it’s 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. That about 43% of first marriages in the U.S. end in divorce.

However, some marriages end before they even get a chance to begin – at the altar, just after the priest says, ‘Speak now or hold your peace forever. ’ Well apparently I shouted ‘NO’ at my own parents’ wedding…I was only 18 months old. They probably should have listened to me tho. Divorced when I was 5.

The one and only time I went to a wedding, a girl stood up and objected, saying ‘he is not good enough for you’ you know, the usual. Turns out she was not there for the groom; she was there because she was in love with the bride. At one point, she stood up and punched the groom in the face, grabbed the bride, and they started to run away while everybody watched in disbelief.

Didn’t get very far before being caught tho. My friend is a wedding pianist, and once someone objected. The vicar took the bride, groom, and his side piece into the vestry for a chat while my friend furiously freestyle on the organ to fill the time. Eventually, the vicar came out and announced there would not be a wedding!

I make wedding cakes; I’ve only seen it once! Everyone laughed thinking it was a prank from the couple. The groom looks at the bride, and she’s not giggling, and all of us realized it’s not a prank, and that’s her ex, long-term boyfriend. At my homegirl sister’s wedding, the fiancé mistress busted in there yelling, etc., and tried to charge the couple.

Her family stomped the lady out! Like multiple hands & feet! They still got married & now divorced, dude has since married the mistress. Bride was so much better than the creep she was supposed to marry.

She planned to leave him but felt like she had to marry him because she got a positive pregnancy test. During the ceremony, his own brother objected that he had tampered with her birth control to force her to stay with him. He came with receipts too. Text messages and voicemails bragging about how it worked, she was pregnant, and how he was cheating on her.

Finally, the dude’s mom tried to stop him but he snapped at her that she was an enabling and he wasn’t going to let this go on. She ended up miscarrying shortly after that, so no coparenting relationship needed to happen, and he’s completely stonewalled from all information on her. When I was about 13 or so, I was at the wedding of a lady who was the cousin of my stepmom’s brothers’ wife.

(I guess you could say my uncles’ cousins’ wedding, kind of). Regardless, I didn’t know anyone there except my dad, stepmom, step-uncle, and his wife. An ex of the bride was invited, apparently they were still friends. It was all very casual, but just like something out of a movie right at the ceremony, he starts confessing his love for her and that he wants them to be together.

The bride was beet red with embarrassment, and the groom was kind of stunned with silence. After about the most uncomfortable 15 seconds of silence I’ve ever seen, the bride’s father asks him ‘can I talk to you outside for a minute? ’. Came back after about 15 minutes and told us all the ex had went home.

The wedding carried on but you could just kind of tell everyone was off, especially the bride and groom. They went through with it, but it wasn’t really a very good atmosphere, and they both just looked super embarrassed. Apparently, the ex sent an apology email a couple of weeks later, but I always felt so bad because this magical day was basically tainted forever by this outburst. A friend of mine was getting married.

She and her fiancé lived in England, but the wedding was in their home country 2,000 mi away. We have a tradition that the couple and their families go to confession the day before the wedding. My friend’s sister confessed to the priest that she was secretly dating her sister’s fiancé for several months now. This was the same priest that was supposed to marry my friend with her fiancé the next day.

The priest made her confession public and objected the wedding. 250 invited guests that came from many different countries left shocked. Happy end. My friend met a great person a few years later and they married at a small ceremony back in England





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Wedding Objection Ex Confession

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