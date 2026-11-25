London Ontario weather updates show sunny conditions Wednesday with highs near 4C, followed by increasing clouds and rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

Residents of London Ontario are experiencing a crisp start to Wednesday, with temperatures remaining low in the morning before recovering significantly as the day progresses. CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison confirms that abundant sunshine will drive the high temperature to 4 degrees Celsius by afternoon, aligning with seasonal norms for the region. The cold morning air is intensified by wind chill values reaching minus 9 degrees, urging residents to dress warmly before heading out. However, this period of clear skies and mild temperatures is temporary, as the atmospheric conditions are set to shift dramatically later in the week.

Meteorologist Predicts Temperature Recovery

Julie Atchison, the lead meteorologist for CTV News London, notes that the sunshine will help stabilize temperatures right where they should be for this time of year. The contrast between the morning cold and the afternoon warmth is driven by the lack of cloud cover, which allows solar radiation to heat the surface effectively. Despite the pleasant afternoon conditions, the weather system influencing the area is dynamic and will not remain stationary for long. Atchison warns that the sunny pattern will be short-lived, giving way to a more unsettled air mass that will bring significant changes to the local weather outlook.

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Cloud Cover and Rain Affecting Great Lakes

A large weather system moving up the eastern seaboard is expected to bring heavy cloud cover back into the Great Lakes basin, directly impacting London Ontario. According to Atchison, this systemic shift is responsible for the high probability of rainfall later in the week, with Thursday marked by a 40 per cent chance of showers. The incoming moisture is accompanied by gusty winds, which will likely persist into Friday, creating blustery conditions for commuters and travelers. The transition from sunny to stormy patterns is a common feature in late-season weather transitions, where warmer air masses collide with cooler residual air from previous days.

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Wind Speeds And Precipitation Details

Wind conditions on Wednesday are forecast to blow from the east at 20 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 kilometers per hour. These winds will contribute to the low UV index of 2, which is considered low risk for sun exposure, yet they will amplify the cold sensation in the morning hours. As the day moves into the night, winds are expected to become light early in the evening, though they may gust back up to 40 kilometers per hour before morning. This fluctuation in wind speed is tied to the shifting pressure systems that are preparing to deliver the rain showers expected later in the week, particularly affecting the region with potential gusts that could impact driving conditions.

Upcoming Week Rainfall Forecast Analysis

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates a continued period of wet and cloudy weather for London Ontario. Thursday brings a high of 5 degrees Celsius with windy conditions and a 40 per cent chance of rain, while Friday mirrors these temperatures with an even higher 60 per cent chance of showers. By Saturday, temperatures are projected to rise slightly to 7 degrees Celsius, though clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers will remain. The pattern continues into Sunday with a high of 8 degrees and a 40 per cent chance of rain, suggesting that the wet weather system will settle over the region for several days. Atchison adds that while some lingering showers are possible this weekend, widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, leaving a window for drier periods amidst the clouds.