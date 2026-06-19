The weather forecast for today and Saturday is expected to be cloudy with rain and fog patches in various regions. The temperature and UV index will vary depending on the location. It is recommended to check the local weather forecast for the most up-to-date information.

Today: Increasing cloudiness with rain beginning this afternoon, fog patches dissipating this morning, and wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 14 except 18 inland and where winds blow off the land.

UV index 7 or high. Tonight: Rain changing to drizzle overnight, fog patches, and wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 8. Saturday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, and fog patches dissipating in the morning.

High 17. UV index 6 or high. Today in other regions: Cloudy with rain beginning this morning, risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon, and fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 15 to 25 mm.

Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low. Tonight: Periods of rain changing to drizzle or a few showers this evening, risk of a thunderstorm early this evening, and fog patches developing near midnight.

Amount 2 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 8. Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle or showers, fog patches, and high 10.

UV index 5 or moderate. Today in another region: Becoming cloudy this morning then rain, fog patches dissipating this morning, and wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Rain changing to drizzle or showers overnight, fog patches, and wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low 6. Saturday: Drizzle or showers changing to rain in the morning, fog patches, and amount 5 to 10 mm. High 14.

UV index 1 or low. Today in another region: Cloudy with rain beginning this morning then changing to drizzle or showers this afternoon, amount 10 mm, and wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near the coast in locally enhanced downslope flow this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Drizzle or showers changing to rain after midnight, fog patches developing before morning, and amount 5 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low 10. Today in another region: Mainly cloudy with rain beginning late this afternoon, fog patches dissipating this morning, and wind becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 8. UV index 6 or high. Tonight: Rain, fog patches developing this evening, and amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 overnight.

Low plus 4. Saturday: Rain, fog patches, and amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 5.

UV index 1 or low. Today in another region: Cloudy with wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40, and temperature steady near 8. UV index 5 or moderate. Tonight: Cloudy with rain or periods of drizzle beginning this evening, fog patches developing this evening, and amount 5 to 10 mm.

Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4. Saturday: Periods of rain or drizzle, fog patches dissipating in the morning, and amount 5 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 7. UV index 1 or low. Today in another region: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle or showers, fog patches dissipating near noon, and wind northeast 20 km/h. High 16.

UV index 5 or moderate. Saturday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers, wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40, and high 12. UV index 4 or moderate. Today in another region: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers, wind becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon, and high 16.

UV index 5 or moderate. Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40, and high 15. UV index 6 or high





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Weather Forecast Rain Fog Patches Cloudy Temperature UV Index

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