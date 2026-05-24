Weather Forecast for Newfoundland and Labrador on May 25

This weather report includes forecasts for each region on May 25, describing the expected weather conditions and temperatures throughout the day. It also highlights the UV index for the day, which will be high in most locations, indicating a need for sun protection.

The weather forecast in Newfoundland and Labrador on May 25 presents a blend of varying conditions across different areas. St. John's anticipates a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and an increased chance of showers in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Bonavista encounters sunny skies before cloudier weather later in the day. St. John's and Bonavista are expected to experience highs of 8 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. UV indexes for most regions are moderate to high, which means prolonged sun exposure can be harmful.





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Newfoundland And Labrador Weather Forecast For Newfoundland And Labrador May 25 Weather In Newfoundland And Labrador Conditions In Newfoundland And Labrador On May Uv Index In Newfoundland And Labrador On May 2 High Temperatures In Newfoundland And Labrador

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