This news text provides a weather forecast for Newfoundland, including rain, wind, and temperature updates.

Rain and gusty winds continue across parts of Newfoundland today, though improving conditions are expected for many areas tonight before warmer temperatures return Sunday. The St. John's region is expected to have showers with periods of rain, while Bonavista is expected to have rainfall amounts near 5 mm and 10 to 20 mm.

Fog patches are expected to dissipate in the afternoon in Bonavista. Wind is expected to become southwest 20 to 30 km/h gusting to 40 to 60. High is expected to be 12 in St. John's and 8 in Bonavista. Rain is expected to end this evening, followed by clearing overnight.

Winds are expected to shift northwest 30 to 40 km/h gusting to 50 to 70 before easing overnight. Low is expected to be plus 4 in St. John's and plus 3 in Bonavista. Sunny early in eastern areas is expected, with a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers later in the day. Wind is expected to be southwest 20 to 30 km/h gusting to 40 to 50.

High is expected to be 19 in both regions, though coastal areas remain cooler near 14 to 15. UV index is expected to be high. Showers or drizzle is expected to end near noon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Wind is expected to be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60.

High is expected to be 12. UV index is expected to be 6 or high. Partly cloudy is expected. Wind is expected to be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight.

Low is expected to be plus 5. A mix of sun and cloud is expected to become cloudy near noon with a few showers developing. Wind is expected to be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40, shifting northwest in the afternoon. High is expected to be 12.

UV index is expected to be 6 or high. Periods of rain with a risk of a thundershower near noon is expected. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 20 to 30 mm.

Wind is expected to be north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. High is expected to be 6. UV index is expected to be 1 or low. Rain is expected to end this evening followed by clearing skies overnight.

Wind is expected to be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 easing overnight. Temperature is expected to be steady near 6. Increasing cloudiness with a few showers developing in the afternoon is expected. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 mm possible.

Wind is expected to be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High is expected to be 17. UV index is expected to be 6 or high. A mix of sun and cloud is expected to become cloudy near noon with a few showers developing.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 mm possible. Wind is expected to be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High is expected to be 12. UV index is expected to be 6 or high.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers early this afternoon is expected. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this afternoon. Wind is expected to be northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High is expected to be 8, though inland areas may reach 12.

UV index is expected to be 6 or high. Sun, May 17 is expected to have a mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers developing. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 mm possible. Wind is expected to be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High is expected to be 14, cooler along the coast near 10. UV index is expected to be 6 or high. Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening is expected. Low is expected to be 6





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